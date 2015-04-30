Indians stop skid at four with 7-5 win

CLEVELAND -- The slumping Cleveland Indians got just enough pitching and just enough hitting to end their losing streak and slow down red-hot Kansas City on Wednesday night, beating the Royals 7-5 at Progressive Field.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis and catcher Roberto Perez belted home runs and right-hander Danny Salazar pitched six solid innings. The win snapped Cleveland’s four-game losing streak and was only their second victory at home this season. The Indians are 2-6 at Progressive Field.

Salazar (3-0) got the win and right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth to pick up his fourth save of the season.

“Obviously, we haven’t gotten off to a great start, and to see Detroit and Kansas City with seven guys hitting over .350, that makes it even more frustrating,” Kipnis said. “But we know how long the season is and we know we’ll get rolling eventually. We just don’t want to shoot ourselves in the foot too badly. So we have to fight and win as many games as we can now.”

Salazar took a 3-2 lead into the sixth inning, which began with a leadoff single by Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain. First baseman Eric Hosmer followed by lining a home run over the wall in left-center field, giving Kansas City a 4-3 lead.

Salazar retired the next three batters to complete his outing. In six innings, he gave up four runs and six hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

“Early on, he was catching too much of the plate with his fastball and they were taking healthy swings,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Salazar. “After that, he stayed out of the middle of the plate.”

The Indians answered the Royals’ two-run top of the sixth inning with a three-run bottom half, knocking right-hander Yordano Ventura out of the game.

With one out, third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall doubled to left field. Perez followed with a double to left-center field, scoring Chisenhall with the tying run. Perez was the last batter faced by Ventura, who was relieved by left-hander Franklin Morales.

In 5 1/3 innings, Ventura (2-2) gave up five runs and six hits with one strikeout and four walks.

Center fielder Michael Bourn greeted Morales with Cleveland’s third consecutive double of the inning, scoring Perez and giving the Indians a 5-4 lead. Bourn went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Kipnis, extending the Indians’ lead to 6-4.

Bourn, who came into the game hitting .181, had two hits and scored two runs as he tries to reclaim his leadoff spot in the lineup. Francona has dropped Bourn into the eighth or ninth spots in recent games.

“Bournie’s not going to hit .180 all year,” Francona said. “He’s taking better swings now. He’ll heat up, but when you hit leadoff, it’s a little more glaring when you’re not hitting.”

Perez’s solo home run off right-hander Ryan Madson in the eighth accounted for Cleveland’s final run.

Royals second baseman Omar Infante’s RBI single in the ninth made the final 7-5.

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar was removed from the game after getting hit in the head by a pitch from Salazar in the fifth inning. Escobar was diagnosed with a left cheek contusion. He is day to day.

The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Escobar led off with a single and went to second on a single by third baseman Mike Moustakas. Salazar retired the next two batters, but designated hitter Kendrys Morales stroked a two-out, two-run single to center.

Ventura retired six of the first seven batters he faced before Cleveland reached him for three runs in the third.

Perez led off with a single and went to second on a single by Bourn. Kipnis then hit a 2-0 pitch over the center field wall for a three-run homer that gave Cleveland a 3-2 lead. It was Kipnis’ first home run since July 31, a span of 67 games and 265 at-bats.

“He got a fastball and took a gorgeous swing. We really needed that,” Francona said.

Royals manager Ned Yost said of Ventura, “He made mistakes in the middle of the plate that ended up burning him.”

NOTES: The Indians purchased the contract of RHP Ryan Webb from Triple-A Columbus. In five relief appearances at Columbus, Webb was 1-1 with a 1.13 ERA. OF Jerry Sands was designated for assignment in order to make room on the roster for Webb. ... Cleveland had no stolen bases and no stolen base attempts vs. Royals RHP Yordano Ventura, who has now allowed just one stolen base in 225 1/3 career innings. Only three base runners have attempted to steal on him.