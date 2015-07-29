Hosmer, Royals continue to have a blast

CLEVELAND -- Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost could smell this one coming.

“Every game smells differently, and this one smelled like it was going to be a tough, close game decided late,” said Yost, whose team got another whiff of success Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

First baseman Eric Hosmer’s home run with two outs in the top of the ninth broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the streaking Royals to a win over the fading Indians.

The Royals have won four in a row, while the Indians have lost six in a row. Cleveland also has lost eight in a row at home, their longest home losing streak in 40 years. The Indians are 0-6 on this seven-game homestand, and Cleveland has not had a lead in any of the six games.

Hosmer connected off right-hander Trevor Bauer (8-8), who pitched a five-hitter in his first career complete game.

“He filled up the zone, changed speeds and threw strikes with everything. That’s one of the better games we’ve seen,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

With one out in the ninth inning, center fielder Lorenzo Cain was thrown out trying to steal second base by Indians catcher Roberto Perez. But Hosmer, on a 3-2 pitch, reached down at a low breaking ball and belted it over the right field wall for his 11th home run.

“I wasn’t going to let their best guy beat me so I didn’t care if I walked him,” said Bauer. “I tried to bounce a curveball. That’s baseball. It stinks. The last time I gave up a home run on a curveball was last year.”

“Bauer was throwing everything for strikes, so you couldn’t sit on one pitch,” Hosmer said. “I was trying to take a pitch the other way, and I think that kept me on it.”

Five of Hosmer’s 11 home runs have come against Cleveland, against whom he is hitting .422 with 20 RBI this year.

“I don’t know why I swing well against them. They’ve got a great staff. I just try to be aggressive and not miss a pitch when I get one to hit,” he said.

The win went to right-hander Wade Davis (7-1), who pitched a scoreless eighth. Right-hander Greg Holland pitched the ninth go pick up his 22nd save.

“If we’re tied or in the lead after the fifth inning we feel like we have a great chance to win because our pen will hold them down until we scratch out a run,” Yost said.

Right-hander Chris Young started for the Royals and pitched 4 2/3 innings and only allowed one unearned run. Young was unable to control Cleveland’s running game, but the Indians couldn’t take advantage of it. In the first five innings, the Indians had six hits, three walks, and six stolen bases but scored one run.

Young and Bauer matched zeroes for most of the first five innings.

The Royals scored a run in the fourth inning. With two outs and nobody on, Cain hit a fly ball to deep right center. Right fielder Brandon Moss made a nice over-the-head catch while running full speed but took three strides and slammed into the wall. The ball was jarred out of his glove during the collision.

The speedy Cain made it to third for a triple, but Francona challenged the call, saying it should have been ruled a catch. After a brief review, the umpires upheld the original call.

”I was hoping he held it long enough,“ said Francona. ”I didn’t think we’d win (the challenge), but I thought it was worth a shot.

Hosmer then blooped an RBI single just over the outstretched glove of shortstop Francisco Lindor. Cain scored on the play to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead.

The Indians had two stolen bases in the fifth inning, which led to the tying run scoring. Center fielder Michael Bourn singled, stole second, stole third and scored on a throwing error to third base by catcher Salvador Perez.

NOTES: Two days after acquiring RHP Johnny Cueto in a trade with the Reds, the Royals on Tuesday acquired INF/OF Ben Zobrist from the Oakland A’s in exchange for LHP Sean Manaea and RHP Aaron Brooks. Zobrist is expected to join the Royals on Thursday in Toronto. To make room on the roster for Zobrist, the Royals designated RHP Joe Blanton for assignment. ... The Indians selected the contract of LHP Michael Roth from Triple-A Columbus. To make room on the roster for Roth, 1B Jesus Aguilar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians OF David Murphy was a late scratch from the lineup after the Indians traded him to the Angels. ... Indians LHP Nick Hagadone, who had surgery on July 26 to repair a fracture in his left elbow, has been transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list.

Young and Bauer matched zeroes for most of the first five innings.

The Royals scored a run in the fourth inning after Bauer held Kansas City scoreless on one hit through the first three innings, facing the minimum nine batters.

With two outs and nobody on in the fourth, Cain hit a fly ball to deep right center. Right fielder Brandon Moss made a nice over-the-head catch while running full speed but took three strides and slammed into the wall. The ball was jarred out of his glove during the collision.

The speedy Cain made it to third for a triple, but Cleveland manager Terry Francona challenged the call, saying it should have been ruled a catch by Moss for the third out of the inning. After a brief review, the umpires upheld the original call.

First baseman Eric Hosmer then blooped an RBI single just over the outstretched glove of shortstop Francisco Lindor. Cain scored on the play to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead.

The Indians had six stolen bases in the first five innings, including two in the fifth, which led to the tying run. Center fielder Michael Bourn singled, stole second, stole third and scored on a throwing error to third base by catcher Salvador Perez.

NOTES: Two days after acquiring RHP Johnny Cueto in a trade with the Reds, the Royals on Tuesday acquired INF/OF Ben Zobrist from the Oakland A’s in exchange for LHP Sean Manaea and RHP Aaron Brooks. Zobrist is expected to join the Royals on Thursday in Toronto. To make room on the roster for Zobrist, the Royals designated RHP Joe Blanton for assignment. ... The Indians selected the contract of LHP Michael Roth from Triple-A Columbus. To make room on the roster for Roth, 1B Jesus Aguilar was optioned to Columbus. ... Indians OF David Murphy was a late scratch from the lineup after the Indians traded him to the Angels. ... Indians LHP Nick Hagadone, who had surgery on July 26 to repair a fracture in his left elbow, has been transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list.