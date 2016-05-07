Salazar pitches Indians to win over Royals

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ starting rotation is starting to flex its muscles, and the wins are starting to follow.

Danny Salazar became the latest starter to dominate as he pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings to help lead Cleveland to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Kansas City Royals Friday night at Progressive Field.

Jose Ramirez had three hits and a career high five RBI, and Francisco Lindor also had three hits, but it was Salazar’s pitching that set the tone for the game.

“That was great pitching,” said Kansas City manager Ned Yost. “A 97 (mph) fastball, with a great splitter. That was dynamic pitching.”

Salazar (3-2), who has allowed four or fewer hits in each of his six starts, gave up four hits, with nine strikeouts and one walk. He lowered his ERA to 1.91.

“That was his best start of the year. From start to finish he had everything working,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

The win was the Indians’ fourth in a row. In those four games Cleveland’s starting pitchers have a combined 1.59 ERA. Indians pitchers overall have allowed just five runs in the last three games.

“We are working really hard, all of us, and I think we’re doing a pretty good job,” said Salazar.

The defending World Series champion Royals have lost eight of their last 10, and have been shut out in three of those games.

“We’re the same team (as last year), we just need to find ways to get out of this,” said Yost.

Cleveland got into the Royals pitching early, especially Ramirez. Getting a start at third base in place of veteran Juan Uribe, the versatile Ramirez had three hits, including a three-run double in the third inning and a two-run double in the fifth.

“We want to find ways to get him into games so he can help us win,” Francona said. “He does a good job of staying ready, and he can play everywhere.”

Yordano Ventura (2-2), who leads the American League in walks, started for Kansas City and took the loss, walking five in four innings, and giving up five runs on six hits.

“He’s barely missing. It’s not like he’s crazy wild,” said Yost, of Ventura’s high walks total. “He’s either just off the plate or just down. It’s a minute little adjustment. We’re talking two inches.”

The struggling Royals had eight hits, all singles.

Kansas City’s run came in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Alex Gordon off reliever Dan Otero.

Salazar came into the game leading the American League with a .139 opponents’ batting average. It showed in the early going as he held Kansas City scoreless on one hit, a first-inning infield single by Lorenzo Cain, through the first five innings.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, on an RBI groundout by Mike Napoli.

The Indians did even more damage in the third inning. Lindor led off with a single and Michael Brantley drew a walk. Napoli singled, scoring Lindor to make it 2-0. Another walk by Ventura eventually led to a bases loaded situation, with two outs.

Ramirez then got the biggest hit of the game, a double into the gap in left-center field. All three runners scored to extend the Cleveland lead to 5-0.

Salazar had an economical first five innings, facing 16 batters, one over the minimum.

“All my stuff was working and I was able to get ahead of hitters,” he said.

Ventura was removed from the game after four innings, having thrown 97 pitches.

“He didn’t have a good curveball, it was a little loopy, but he’s not far off,” Yost said.

Ramirez’s big night continued in the fifth inning against reliever Brian Flynn. Napoli singled and Lonnie Chisenhall walked. Ramirez then slammed a two-out double to left field, scoring Napoli and Chisenhall to give the Indians a 7-0 lead.

“He made some good pitches, but I just tried to put the ball in play, and it worked,” said Ramirez.

NOTES: Indians backup C Roberto Perez had surgery Friday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. He is expected to be sidelined from eight to 12 weeks. ... The Indians will have to make a roster move Saturday to clear a spot for RHP Cody Anderson, who will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Saturday’s game against Kansas City. ... 3B Mike Moustakas was a late scratch from the Royals’ lineup because of a sore left thumb. INF Christian Colon started in place of Moustakas. ... The Royals recalled LHP Brian Flynn from Triple-A Omaha. He takes the roster spot of OF Terrance Gore, who was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.