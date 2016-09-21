Guyer's double in 9th wins it for Indians

CLEVELAND -- They are becoming the walk-off wizards, and it's liable to come from anywhere in the lineup.

"With a good team, that's how it works," said Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona. "One through nine, one through twelve, one through 14, whatever it takes."

Brandon Guyer's pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Indians a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night at Progressive Field for Cleveland's major league-leading 11th walk-off victory of the season.

Andrew Miller (9-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win. Brian Flynn (1-2) took the loss.

The win reduced the Indians' magic number for winning the AL Central Division to six games, and it snapped Kansas City's three-game winning streak.

With the score tied 1-1, Jose Ramirez led off the bottom of the ninth by drawing a walk from Flynn. Coco Crisp laid down a sacrifice bunt attempt. The ball rolled up the first base line and was fielded, and bobbled, by Flynn for an error, putting runners at first and second with no outs.

After Abraham Almonte bunted into a fielder's choice, with Ramirez out at third, Rajai Davis was announced as the pinch hitter for Tyler Naquin, and Joakim Soria relieved Flynn.

Davis hit a one-hopper back to the mound that ricocheted off Soria's leg to first baseman Eric Hosmer, who stepped on first base for the second out. The runners moved to second and third.

Guyer, pinch hitting for Roberto Perez, sliced a long fly ball down the right field line. Royals right fielder Paulo Orlando made a sliding attempt at a catch in the right field corner, but the ball bounced in safely, inches into fair territory, scoring Crisp with the winning run.

As the Indians were celebrating, Kansas City manager Ned Yost briefly considered challenging the call, but when Yost was told replays would show the ball dropping in fair territory, Yost declined to challenge, ending the game.

"The ball was fair by a couple of inches, where you can't get to it," Yost said.

"I'm glad (the replay showed it fair) because that would have been awkward for me to go back to first base with Gatorade all over me," Guyer said.

The Indians' 11 walk-off victories have been the result of at-bats by nine different players.

"On any given night it can be anybody. Tonight it was me," Guyer said. "But we have full confidence that anyone can come through."

Josh Tomlin started for the Indians, and his importance in the rotation has grown since Carlos Carrasco suffered a season-ending broken hand in a start against Detroit last week. Tomlin now figures to be the No. 3 man in the Indians' postseason rotation.

He was removed from the rotation following a horrible month of August, when he went 0-5 with an 11.48 ERA.

Tuesday was his second start since returning, and the downtime seems to have helped. Tomlin pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. In two starts since returning to the rotation he is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA.

"It feels good to be able to contribute to a win," Tomlin said. "I know I put us in a tough spot with those starts in August, but my job going forward is to keep us in the game, because our offense and defense is so good."

"He was outstanding. Very efficient," said Francona of Tomlin. "He threw strikes. Everything was crisp. He did a heck of a job."

Like Tomlin, Royals starter Edinson Volquez was not involved in the decision. Both starters had nearly identical pitching lines. Volquez also pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a solo home run by Carlos Santana over the right field wall. Its Santana's 33rd homer of the season.

The Royals tied it on an RBI single by Alex Gordon.

The Royals had another chance to score in the eighth inning when they had a runner at third with one out, but Christian Colon and Whit Merrifield were both called out on strikes on pitches from Miller that the Royals didn't think were strikes.

"There are a lot of things that happened in the ninth, but what went on in the eighth took us completely out of the inning," Yost said.

NOTES: Although Indians RHP Danny Salazar has likely been shut down for the rest of the regular season with a strained right forearm, pitching coach Mickey Callaway said there's "a small chance" Salazar could pitch out of the bullpen at some point during the postseason. ... The Indians have selected the contract of RHP Adam Plutko from Triple-A Columbus. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Indians designated LHP T.J. House for assignment. ... Royals OF Terrance Gore has more career stolen bases (16) than plate appearances (nine). ... Entering Tuesday's game, third-place Kansas City actually had a better Central Division record than first-place Cleveland. Kansas City was 42-22 (.656) and Cleveland 41-22 (.651) against Central Division representatives.