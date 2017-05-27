Royals overcome four-run deficit to beat Indians

CLEVELAND -- It was not the sort of comeback to be expected from the lowest scoring team in the American League, but the Kansas City Royals have suddenly made it their specialty.

Jorge Bonifacio had a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning as the Royals overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 6-4 on Friday night at Progressive Field.

It marked the third time in their last 16 games that the Royals have come back from a deficit of four or more runs to win a game.

"It was a great comeback," said manager Ned Yost. "Down 4-0, but the guys found a way to come back and win it."

Kansas City got home runs from Brandon Moss and Mike Moustakas, while Cleveland continues to have trouble winning at home. The defending American League champions are now 8-12 at Progressive Field, the worst home record in the league.

"Up 4-0, when you jump out to a lead like that ... but from the third inning on we didn't do a lot offensively," said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Reliever Mike Minor (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth inning to pick up his 10th save. Indians reliever Bryan Shaw (1-1) took the loss.

With the score tied at 4, Lorenzo Cain led off the top of the eighth inning with a single off Shaw. Andrew Miller relieved Shaw to pitch to Eric Hosmer, who hit a sharp grounder to short that handcuffed Francisco Lindor for an error. Cain went to third and Hosmer was safe at first.

"Frankie committed to the backhand, but the ball didn't come up as high as he thought," Francona said. "That became a really big play."

Salvador Perez popped out for the first out, but Bonifacio lined an 0-2 pitch from Miller into the gap in left-center field for a double, scoring Cain and Hosmer and giving the Royals a 6-4 lead.

"That was a great at-bat by Bonifacio. He hit a slider came back over the plate and gave us the lead," said Yost.

"I sat on his breaking ball, his best pitch. It feels amazing to get a hit like that," Bonifacio said.

Jose Ramirez's home run with two outs and nobody on base in the second inning gave Cleveland an early 1-0 lead.

The Indians added to that lead in the third inning, which began with walks to the first two batters, Bradley Zimmer and Daniel Robertson.

After Jason Kipnis flied out for the first out, Lindor stroked a single to center field, scoring Zimmer to make it 2-0. Robertson went to third on Lindor's hit and scored on a single by Michael Brantley.

Carlos Santana grounded into a force out at second, but Lindor scored from third on the play to give Cleveland a 4-0 lead.

Mike Clevinger held Kansas City scoreless through the first three innings, but with one out in the fourth, Hosmer reached on an infield single. After Perez struck out for the second out, Bonifacio singled to right field, moving Hosmer to second.

Moss then hit a line drive into the seats in right field for his ninth home run, cutting the lead to 4-3.

Kansas City tied it at 4 on Moustakas' solo home run in the fifth inning.

"It's a shame, because (Clevinger) threw well. The damage was done on two swings of the bat, but he did a lot of good things," said Francona.

Clevinger gave up four runs on eight hits, with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Indians activated OF Austin Jackson off the disabled list. Jackson had been on the DL since May 2 with a hyperextended left big toe. Jackson takes the roster spot of OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Thursday. . . RHP Corey Kluber made a rehab start for Double-A Akron Friday night. Kluber has been on the disabled list since May 3 with a lower back strain. . . Royals LHP Scott Alexander began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha Friday night. Alexander has been on the disabled list since May 9 with a right hamstring strain. . . Although they rank only 10th in the American League with 54 home runs, the Royals have hit 15 homers in the first eight games of this road trip. They have had two four-homer games on the trip and are on a pace to hit 183 for the year, which would break the team record of 168 set in 1987.