Preview: Royals at Mariners

The Kansas City Royals used a walk-off grand slam in their home finale on Sunday to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. One day later, the Royals begin their season-ending road trip when they play the first of three games against the Seattle Mariners. Although Justin Maxwell’s fourth career grand slam in the 10th inning downed Texas and kept Kansas City 3 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the second American League wild-card spot, the Royals have only seven games remaining.

The Royals took three of four from Seattle in early September and look for similar results this time around against the Mariners, who are in the midst of their fourth consecutive losing season. Seattle won for only the third time in 17 games on Sunday to avoid a sweep against the Los Angeles Angels in a game that was delayed for 23 minutes due to a swarm of bees in the outfield. The Mariners ended their six-game losing streak in one-run contests with the victory but are only 19-28 in such contests this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Kansas City), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (0-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Brandon Maurer (4-8, 6.95)

Ventura fared well in his major-league debut against Cleveland on Tuesday, giving up one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision. The 22-year-old, who was chosen to fill in for Danny Duffy, earned his promotion after helping Triple-A Omaha to a Pacific Coast League title. Ventura pitched in 26 games (25 starts) between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha, finishing with an 8-6 record and 3.14 ERA.

Making his second start since rejoining the rotation on Sept. 11, Maurer allowed two runs and five hits over five frames in Tuesday’s 6-2 road setback against Detroit. The 23-year-old rookie, who is only 2-8 with a 7.06 ERA in 12 career starts, is allowing opposing hitters to bat .347 at home. Maurer last faced Kansas City on Sept. 5, giving up three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings in relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City improved to 82-73 with Sunday’s victory, guaranteeing the team only its second winning campaign since the strike-shortened 1994 season and first since going 83-79 in 2003.

2. The Mariners have lost a club-record 14 extra-inning games and dropped a major league-high 26 contests in their opponents’ final at-bat.

3. Royals C Salvador Perez is batting .365 with 26 RBIs since Aug. 23.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Mariners 2