Preview: Royals at Mariners

The Kansas City Royals can’t afford to lose another game as their American League wild-card aspirations dwindle and close in on extinction. The Royals lost Tuesday’s middle contest of a three-game set against host Seattle to fall four games behind the Cleveland Indians for the AL’s second wild-card spot with just five games remaining. Kansas City must win each of its remaining games and have both Cleveland and the Texas Rangers fall apart to claim a spot.

Seattle’s 4-0 victory on Tuesday was just its fourth in the last 16 games. Mariners outfielder Raul Ibanez needs one homer for his third career 30-homer season and another long ball would break a tie with Ted Williams (1960) for most homers hit by a 41-year-old. Kansas City All-Star catcher Salvador Perez, who had three hits and two RBIs in Monday’s series-opening victory, is batting .342 with two homers and 15 RBIs in September.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (Kansas City), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ervin Santana (9-9, 3.16 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (13-6, 2.76)

Santana had a rocky outing against Seattle on Sept. 4 when he allowed four runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings in a no-decision. He has pitched well in his last two outings, giving up one run and 10 hits in 14 innings. Santana is 12-7 with a 4.07 ERA in 30 career starts against the Mariners.

Iwakuma defeated Detroit in his last outing by allowing just four hits over eight shutout innings. It was his second straight stellar start as he gave up only three hits in seven shutout innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Sept. 13. Iwakuma is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 1B Eric Homser went 2-for-4 on Tuesday for his 59th multihit outing, tops in the AL.

2. Seattle 1B Justin Smoak has homered from the right side in two of his last three games – his only blasts while batting right-handed this season.

3. Royals DH Billy Butler’s homerless drought has reached 26 games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Mariners 3