Preview: Royals at Mariners

Eric Hosmer’s bat is heating up and he will look to help Kansas City notch its third straight victory when the Royals open a four-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Thursday. The Kansas City first baseman went 7-for-15 with a homer and seven RBIs as the Royals won two of three in San Diego. Hosmer had three hits and four RBIs in Wednesday’s 8-0 victory over the Padres, including that elusive first homer of the season.

Hosmer is batting .306 and the splurge against San Diego raised his RBI count to 17. “The power numbers will come,” Hosmer told reporters afterward. “I’m not worried about that. It’s early in the season and right now and I’m just doing anything to help this team win.” Seattle is coming off an impressive 7-2 road trip and won five consecutive games before falling at Oakland in Wednesday’s second game of a doubleheader.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (1-2, 2.19 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Duffy is making his second straight start after opening the season in the bullpen. He started in place of injured Bruce Chen on Saturday and allowed one run and two hits in four innings while losing to Detroit. Duffy allowed one run and five hits in 3 2/3 innings in his lone career start against the Mariners last September.

Iwakuma made his season debut against Houston on Saturday and recorded the win while giving up four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He began the season on the disabled list due to a finger injury. Iwakuma struck out nine while throwing eight innings of four-hit shutout ball when he defeated Kansas City in his final outing of last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City is 23-37 all-time at Safeco Field.

2. Seattle has played just 11 home games (5-6) and 22 on the road (12-10).

3. Royals 2B Danny Valencia went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday’s game while filling in for starter Omar Infante (back).

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Mariners 3