Preview: Royals at Mariners

Jason Vargas has experienced back-to-back poor outings and hopes a return to Safeco Field will cure his issues when the Kansas City Royals visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Vargas allowed 12 runs and 21 hits in 11 1/3 innings over his last two starts. He spent 2009-12 with the Mariners and posted a 1.88 ERA in two starts in Seattle last season as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Mariners won 1-0 in Thursday’s opener of the four-game series as Hisashi Iwakuma tossed eight innings of four-hit shutout ball. Seattle has won nine of its last 11 games and is suddenly two games over .500 after being six games below the break-even mark as recently as April 22. Kansas City has lost six of its last eight games and ranks last in the majors with 14 homers.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (2-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Brandon Maurer (1-0, 6.92 ERA)

Vargas is 2-1 with a 2.11 ERA in three career starts against his former club. He has a 22-21 lifetime record and 3.33 ERA when pitching at Safeco Field. Vargas allowed two or fewer unearned runs in each of his first five starts before the recent troubles.

Maurer picked up his first victory of the season in his last turn when he gave up four runs and six hits in five innings against Houston. He experienced a rough outing against Texas on April 27 when he gave up five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Maurer had a 4.32 ERA in two appearances (one start) against Kansas City last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City has been blanked by the Mariners three straight times, beginning with the final two meetings of the 2013 season.

2. Royals 2B Omar Infante (back) has missed two consecutive games and is doubtful to play Friday.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 9-for-20 against Vargas while 3B Kyle Seager is a meager 1-for-10.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Royals 2