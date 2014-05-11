Preview: Royals at Mariners

Justin Smoak was part of the package Seattle secured from Texas in the Cliff Lee deal in 2010 and he’s finally showing signs of becoming a vaunted run producer. Smoak hit a two-run homer that put the Mariners ahead to stay in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Kansas City and will look for another solid performance when Seattle and the visiting Royals close the series on Sunday. The Mariners won two of the first three games despite scoring five total runs.

Smoak is in his fourth full season as Seattle’s starting first baseman but hasn’t driven in more than 55 runs. He has a team-leading 24 in just 36 games this season and the homer was his fifth of the campaign. “I’ve said it time and time again,” first-year manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters after Saturday’s game. “I think his ceiling is very high and I think everybody around him knew this his ceiling was high. He continues to work hard. I don’t think he’s getting caught up in the excitement.”

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2-2, 3.91 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (3-2, 3.27)

Guthrie has struggled against Seattle in his career, going 2-7 with a 4.90 ERA in 12 starts. He has gone five consecutive outings without winning dating back to a victory over Tampa Bay on April 9. Guthrie received a no-decision in his last start despite holding San Diego to one run and four hits over eight innings.

Elias has won back-to-back outings against the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics. He has struck out 16 in 13 1/3 innings during the stretch and has 37 overall in 41 1/3 innings. Elias has allowed three or fewer runs in six of his seven major-league outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners OF Michael Saunders left Saturday’s game with a hyperextended left knee and will likely miss the finale.

2. Kansas City matched its season low of four hits Saturday and a third-inning triple by 3B Mike Moustakas is the Royals’ only extra-base hit of the series.

3. Smoak (15 at-bats) and 2B Robinson Cano (43 at-bats) each have hit three homers off Guthrie.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Royals 1