Preview: Royals at Mariners

Felix Hernandez attempts to become the American League’s first 11-game winner when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Monday. Hernandez has won at least 15 games only twice in his stellar career but has a solid chance to surpass that mark and perhaps match - or eclipse - his career-high 19 victories from 2009.

Hernandez outdueled San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner in his last start, when he allowed just four hits over eight scoreless innings. Seattle won two of three over first-place Houston over the weekend but recorded just four hits in Sunday’s 6-2 loss - its second game since Edgar Martinez replaced Howard Johnson as hitting coach. Kansas City leads the American League Central by 3 1/2 games but dropped two of three to lowly Boston, including a 13-2 drubbing on Sunday. This is the first time the teams have met this season after Seattle won five of seven against the Royals last year.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Joe Blanton (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (10-3, 3.08)

Blanton emerged victorious in his first start since 2013 as he allowed one run and five hits in five innings against Milwaukee on Wednesday. He pitched well in relief for Kansas City before landing the start and has recorded 17 strikeouts against three walks in 20 frames this season. Blanton is 8-7 with a 3.69 ERA in 18 career starts against the Mariners.

Hernandez was just 3-3 over a six-start span prior to the superb outing against the Giants, including the worst start of his career in which he was battered for eight runs while registering just one out against Houston on June 12. He has struggled this month, allowing 16 runs and 17 hits over 20 innings for an unsightly 7.20 ERA. Hernandez is 4-4 with a 2.80 ERA in 11 career outings against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals CF Lorenzo Cain has recorded two hits in five of his last eight games.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager has hit just two home runs since his two-blast performance against Tampa Bay on May 26.

3. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales is 8-for-19 with a homer during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Mariners 3