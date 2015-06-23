Preview: Royals at Mariners

The Kansas City Royals became the fourth team in the majors to reach 40 victories by winning the series opener against Seattle and seek to add to their total when they visit the Mariners on Tuesday. Kansas City maintained its 3 1/2-game lead over Minnesota in the American League Central by defeating Seattle ace Felix Hernandez en route to a 4-1 win Monday.

Seattle right fielder Nelson Cruz departed the opener in the seventh inning due to hamstring tightness, and his availability for Tuesday is uncertain. The Mariners had just two hits on Monday — one being Robinson Cano’s first homer since May 30 and third of the season. The Royals won the opener of a nine-game road trip and have won six of their past eight overall games. Shortstop Alcides Escobar had three hits for the second time in five games and is 14-for-32 over his last eight contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (5-4, 5.55 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (1-2, 2.73)

Guthrie knocked off Milwaukee in his last turn when he gave up two runs and seven hits over six innings. He is 3-2 on the road this season despite owning an atrocious 7.71 ERA in six starts. Guthrie is 2-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 13 career starts against Seattle and has struggled against Dustin Ackley (6-for-10 with two homers and three doubles).

Montgomery has pitched at least six innings in all four starts since his recall and has limited hitters to a .224 average. He lost to San Francisco in his last turn when he gave up a season-high four runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. Montgomery is 0-2 with a 3.10 ERA in three home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas had two hits in the opener and is 11-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. After scoring six runs against Houston in the debut of hitting coach Edgar Martinez, Seattle has a total of three runs and six hits over the last two games.

3. Royals LF Alex Gordon has just three extra-base hits (two homers, one double) in June.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Mariners 1