Preview: Royals at Mariners

The Kansas City Royals’ offense has gone silent during their four-game losing streak, but at least they won’t have to face Felix Hernandez again this weekend. The Royals continue their three-game series against host Seattle on Saturday after Hernandez pitched into the eighth inning Friday to lead the Mariners to a 1-0 victory.

While Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer is batting .366 during his career-best 18-game hitting streak, teammates such as left fielder Alex Gordon and shortstop Alcides Escobar continue to struggle. Gordon is batting .213 with five RBI and 29 strikeouts through 22 games, while Escobar is batting .223 and failing to spark the offense from the leadoff spot. Kansas City and Seattle have identical 12-10 records but the Mariners have won 10 of their last 14 while receiving contributions throughout the lineup, including from right fielder Seth Smith, who belted his 100th career homer Friday. “It’s been fun. We show up and get ready to play and go out there and seem to be doing the big things and little things we need to do to win baseball games,” Smith told reporters.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (2-0, 2.35 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade Miley (1-2, 7.04)

Ventura allowed one run on three hits over seven innings Sunday against Baltimore while recording his second consecutive victory. “I have a lot of confidence right now,” Ventura told reporters. “I’m executing pitches. I’m concentrating hard on working hard on and off the field.” The 24-year-old is 11-1 with a 3.03 ERA over his last 18 outings and owns a 3.24 ERA in four career starts against Seattle.

Miley struggled in the first inning Sunday against the Angels but recovered to earn his first win for the Mariners after holding the Angels to four runs in 7 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old needed the strong outing after opening the season by allowing a total of 14 runs on 26 hits in 15 2/3 innings over his first three starts. Escobar is 2-for-11 against Miley, who is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA in four career starts against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City has dropped seven of its first 11 road games.

2. The Mariners have homered at least once in eight straight games.

3. Royals closer Wade Davis has not appeared in a game since April 22 because of a lack of save opportunities.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Mariners 3