FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mariners 6, Royals 0
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 26, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Mariners 6, Royals 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mariners 6, Royals 0: Hisashi Iwakuma pitched eight shutout innings as host Seattle eliminated Kansas City from the American League wild card race.

Mike Zunino hit two solo homers and Kyle Seager hit a two-run double as the Mariners blanked the Royals for the second consecutive night. Kansas City has slipped five games behind the Cleveland Indians with four contests remaining.

Iwakuma (14-6) struck out nine and allowed four hits and one walk to lower his ERA to 2.66, slightly behind the 2.64 of AL co-leaders Bartolo Colon of Oakland and Anibal Sanchez of Detroit. The 32-year-old native of Tokyo has compiled 23 scoreless innings over his last three starts.

Zunino broke a scoreless tie with a fifth-inning blast off Ervin Sanchez (9-10) and Seager doubled into the right-field corner later in the frame. The Mariners added a run in the seventh when Brad Miller laid down a bunt single and reliever Will Smith’s errant throw to first allowed Dustin Ackley to score from third.

Michael Saunders and Zunino capped the scoring in the eighth with back-to-back two-out homers off Smith.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mariners 2B Nick Franklin was hitless in three at-bats to halt an eight-game hitting streak. … Sanchez gave up four runs and five hits in six innings. … Seattle manager Eric Wedge said before the game he has no idea if he’ll return in 2014 and expects to learn his fate next week.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.