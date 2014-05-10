Royals 6, Mariners 1: Jason Vargas pitched seven scoreless innings against his former club as visiting Kansas City defeated Seattle.

Vargas (3-1) gave up three hits and struck out six without issuing a walk while excelling at Safeco Field, his home ballpark from 2009-12. Alex Gordon, Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez had three hits apiece and Lorenzo Cain added a run-scoring single.

Seattle’s lone run came after Vargas exited as James Jones doubled off Aaron Crow, and Norichika Aoki’s throw from right field got away to allow Brad Miller to score. Kansas City only plated one of its runs with a hit despite racking up 16 singles.

Aoki and Hosmer led off the game with singles against Brandon Maurer (1-1) and Billy Butler’s fielder’s choice plated Aoki. Hosmer’s sacrifice fly in the third made it 2-0 and the Royals scored fourth-inning runs on Miller’s throwing error and a double-play grounder.

Butler and Perez began the sixth with base hits, and the former scored later in the frame on Johnny Giavotella’s fielder’s choice. Cain had Kansas City’s only run-scoring hit of the night, delivering an eighth-inning single that chased Maurer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mariners 3B Kyle Seager (flu) was scratched from the lineup about 90 minutes before the start. … With 2B Omar Infante (back) out for the third straight game, the Royals recalled Giavotella from Triple-A Omaha and optioned RHP Michael Mariot to the same club. … Maurer allowed six runs (four earned) and 14 hits in 7 1/3 innings.