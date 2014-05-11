Royals 9, Mariners 7: Alcides Escobar hit a grand slam and Johnny Giavotella hit a go-ahead three-run homer as Kansas City outslugged host Seattle to gain a split of the four-game series.

Giavotella’s blast off Danny Farquhar (1-1) capped a four-run seventh inning and the Royals’ bullpen combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Louis Coleman (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win and Greg Holland closed it out with a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

Dustin Ackley went 3-for-4 with two homers for Seattle, which had 11 hits but also committed a season-worst five errors. Alex Gordon had his second three-hit game of the series for Kansas City.

Escobar’s grand slam in the second inning off Roenis Elias staked the Royals to a 4-0 lead and Seattle got three back in the third on Ackley’s solo shot off Jeremy Guthrie and Brad Miller’s two-run double. Kansas City led 5-3 in the fourth before Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer and Ackley followed with a solo blast to give the Mariners a 6-5 lead.

Corey Hart’s run-scoring single pushed Seattle’s advantage to 7-5 in the fifth before Lorenzo Cain hit a sacrifice fly to center with the bases loaded for Kansas City’s first run of a four-run seventh. Giavotella followed with the decisive three-run blast to left off Farquhar.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Elias allowed five runs (three earned) and nine hits in five innings, while Guthrie gave up seven runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. … Kansas City had four extra-base hits in the finale after having just one over the first three games of the series. … Mariners OF Michael Saunders (knee) was held out of the starting lineup after being injured in Saturday’s game and struck out in the eighth as a pinch hitter.