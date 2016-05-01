Mariners 6, Royals 0

SEATTLE -- Seattle pitcher Wade Miley helped extend the Kansas City Royals’ scoreless streak to 26 innings while leading the Mariners to a 6-0 win on Saturday night with his first career shutout.

Miley, who went into the game with a 7.04 ERA, tossed the first complete-game shutout of his six-year career, allowing five hits.

Miley (2-2) went eight innings without allowing a run on Aug. 22, 2012, when he beat the Marlins 3-0, but he had never gone deeper in a game without allowing a run. Saturday marked the second complete game of his career.

Kansas City hasn’t scored a run since the first inning of Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Angels. The Royals (13-10) have lost five in a row, their longest losing streak since August 2013. The last time Kansas City was shut out in back-to-back games was Sept. 24-25, 2013, in Seattle.

The Mariners (13-10) got their six runs with seven hits, thanks to first-inning home runs from Seth Smith and Kyle Seager as well as eight walks and two hit-by-pitches.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz reached base four times without getting a hit. He walked twice and was hit on the right elbow in the third and sixth innings – thanks to a protective pad, he was not injured. Cruz drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth, giving Seattle a 6-0 lead.

Smith has home runs in back-to-back games for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored seven runs and has eight hits in the first two games of the series. The Royals have actually out-hit the Mariners but have no runs to show for it.

The Mariners have won five games in a row and clinched their fifth consecutive series after a 3-6 start to the season.

Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer went 0-for-4 in the loss, ending his career-long hitting streak at 18 games.

Seattle jumped on Kansas City starter Yordano Ventura early, getting home runs from Smith and Seager to take a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Smith hit the first pitch he saw 429 feet into the center-field stands for his second solo shot in as many nights to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead. After Ventura issued back-to-back walks to put two runners on, Seager hit a three-run shot, his fifth home run of the season, to right field for a 4-0 advantage.

Seager came in to score Seattle’s fifth run on a Leonys Martin RBI in the fourth. With one out and Seager on third base, Martin grounded to first baseman Eric Hosmer, who threw home but didn’t get it there in time. Seager slid in before catcher Salvador Perez made the tag, giving Seattle a 5-0 lead.

Miley got off to one of his best starts while throwing five scoreless innings to open the game. Miley pitched his way out of a third-inning jam, stranding runners on second and third base, and then retired seven batters in a row.

Ventura allowed five runs off three hits and six walks over four innings -- of his 82 pitches, only 41 were strikes. Ventura walked the leadoff batter in the fifth and was replaced by Dillon Gee.

NOTES: Yordano Ventura went into his Saturday start for the Royals having won 11 of his last 12 decisions dating to July 2015. He had a 2.95 ERA during that span. ... Royals 1B Eric Hosmer entered Saturday’s game with a career-best 18-game hitting streak. ... Seattle RF Seth Smith hit his 100th career home run on Friday night. It was the first one he has hit against the Royals. ... Nelson Cruz was the Seattle DH for the second game in a row. He has 12 starts in right field this season. Saturday was his 11th start at DH. ... After pitching 7 2/3 shutout innings on Friday night, Seattle starter Felix Hernandez has a 2.41 career ERA in April. Only Hall of Famers Bob Feller (2.04) and Walter Johnson (2.21) have lower April ERAs than Hernandez has posted. ... The three-game series ends Sunday. The Mariners will begin a seven-game road trip on Monday in Oakland. Kansas City will return home for a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.