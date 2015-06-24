Mariners’ Montgomery shuts out Royals

SEATTLE -- Mike Montgomery logged more than 840 innings over seven minor league seasons without posting a single complete-game shutout.

Tuesday night was a good time for the 25-year-old rookie to get one.

Pitching against a Kansas City team that drafted him in 2008 but never gave him a shot past the Triple-A level, Montgomery went the distance and allowed just four hits, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 7-0 win over the Royals.

“It was a cool experience,” said Montgomery, who had to overcome five baserunners over the first two innings before settling into a rhythm.

Left fielder Dustin Ackley had three hits, including a two-run homer that gave Seattle a 6-0 lead. By that time, Montgomery (2-2) had found his groove.

“Once he hit his stride,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said, “he was pretty good, pretty tough. He had all his pitches working.”

Montgomery (2-2) gave up three hits in the first two innings but didn’t allow another baserunner until Royals catcher Salvador Perez reached on an error with two outs in the seventh.

“After that third inning, a switch flipped and I really had confidence in all my stuff,” Montgomery said.

Kansas City (40-28) was shut out for only the fifth time all season.

“We definitely had opportunities in the first two innings,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “What Montgomery did was he went to a changeup, and his changeup was really, really good tonight. We swung at a bunch of balls out of the (strike) zone. There was no more hitting after that.”

Ackley went 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a home run. He would have had a third RBI, but his second-inning double bounced over the fence in right-center field, forcing baserunner Kyle Seager to go back to third base.

Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison added a solo home run, his ninth homer of the season, off reliever Michael Mariot in the eighth.

Second baseman Robinson Cano and left fielder Seth Smith each had two hits for the Mariners (33-39).

Seattle piled up six hits over the fourth and fifth innings, with Ackley delivering the big blow, his first home run since May 28.

After Kansas City starter Jeremy Guthrie began to lose his command, the Mariners scored three fourth-inning runs on a bases-loaded walk, catcher Mike Zunino’s RBI single and Morrison’s RBI groundout. Seattle’s fourth inning included three singles and two walks.

Smith added a two-out RBI single in the fifth, and he came home on Ackley’s home run to right-center. Ackley is 9-for-13 with four doubles and three home runs off Guthrie in his career.

“Coming into this game, against this guy, with the success (Ackley) has had, we knew he’d have a big night,” McClendon said. “He proved us right.”

Ackley wasn’t saying why he has been so productive against Guthrie over the years.

“It’s one of those things you can’t really explain,” he said.

Guthrie came out after the fifth inning, having allowed nine hits and six runs. His season ERA swelled to 5.90.

“I thought he pitched better than his line,” Yost said.

Montgomery, who spent time in the Kansas City and Tampa Bay organizations before making his major league debut seven weeks ago, has held opponents to two runs or fewer in four of his five starts. He lowered his ERA to 2.04.

“I feel pretty good,” he said of his solid beginning as a major league starter. “It’s just going out and executing. I‘m just trying to attack with all my pitches.”

He admitted that nerves were part of the reason for his shaky first inning, but Montgomery was able to pitch his way out of it against his former team.

“I tried to avoid (thinking about the Royals as the team that traded him),” Montgomery said. “But just naturally, the way your adrenaline works, it wasn’t allowing me to be in a good rhythm. It was up to me to find it.”

NOTES: Seattle OF/DH Nelson Cruz was back in the lineup after exiting Monday’s game with a displaced pelvic bone that had to be popped back into place. As a precaution, the Mariners did not have Cruz playing in the field Tuesday night. ... Kansas City LHP Danny Duffy is scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale, his first start since May 16. He has been on the disabled list due to left biceps tendinitis. The Royals will have to make a roster move to clear a spot for Duffy before Wednesday’s game. ... The Royals took a lot of criticism for their antics during a pair of bench-clearing incidents over the first 2 1/2 weeks of the season, but Kansas City has not had a player, manager or coach ejected since April 23. Between April 18 and April 23, the Royals had nine ejections. ... Seattle LF Dustin Ackley got his first start in the outfield since June 14.