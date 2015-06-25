Seven-run inning carries Royals past Mariners

SEATTLE -- A bout with biceps tendinitis forced Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy to wait more than a month between starts before he finally got back on the mound for the Royals on Wednesday.

The top of the fourth inning might have felt like an even longer wait.

Thanks to a seven-run fourth that saw 11 Kansas City batters step the plate, the Royals bounced back from a shutout loss to shell the Seattle Mariners 8-2.

Kansas City (41-28) jumped out to the big lead in Duffy’s first game off the disabled list. Duffy only allowed two runs (one earned) over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

“All in all, it was a great night,” first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “It was good to get the win, and it was great to see Duffy back to the norm.”

Reliever Ryan Madson (1-1) earned the victory after pitching 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. It was his first win since September 2011.

“I’d rather let Duffy have it,” a jovial Madson said afterward. “He obviously earned it more than I did. He set the tone and made it easy for us to pitch.”

Kansas City’s offense made it easy for Duffy to pitch after the top of the fourth. He took the mound again with a 7-0 lead and never had to worry about letting the Mariners back in the game.

“It was awesome,” he said of the Royals’ big rally. “That’s what we’re capable of doing. It’s getting to the point where it happens so often, but it never ceases to amaze me.”

All five hits and seven runs charged to Seattle starter Roenis Elias (4-5) came in the fourth inning. He retired Kansas City’s first nine batters in order through the first three innings before things fell apart in the top of the fourth. Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer to open the scoring, and second baseman Omar Infante added a bases-clearing triple.

“(Elias) was throwing a whale of a ballgame and just fell apart in the fourth inning,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We couldn’t get him back together. ... I can’t explain it. No one in that locker room can explain it. He just lost it.”

Infante and shortstop Alcides Escobar had three hits apiece as Kansas City piled up 13 for the game. The Royals recorded at least 13 hits for the 17th time this season; they have double-digit hits in eight of the past 10 games.

Seattle (33-40) had nine hits in the loss but was held to two runs or fewer for the 13th time in 23 games this month. The Mariners finished their eight-game homestand against playoff contenders San Francisco, Houston and Kansas City with a 4-4 record.

In the fourth, the Royals erupted for their first six hits.

Moustakas gave Kansas City a 2-0 lead with his seventh homer of the season, and Infante’s triple made it 5-0. Center fielder Jarrod Dyson, the ninth batter in the inning, drove in Infante for a 6-0 lead to chase Elias from the mound.

Escobar added his second hit of the inning, and the Royals’ third double in a row, off reliever Vidal Nuno to give Kansas City a 7-0 lead.

“Moose (Moustakas) got it going for us,” Hosmer said. “When we’re struggling, that’s what seems to happen. That let us exhale a little bit. That really shifted the momentum to our side for the rest of the game.”

Elias lasted only 3 2/3 innings, the second time in three starts that he failed to make it out of the fourth.

Moustakas extended his hitting streak to nine games, the longest current stretch on the team.

In the fifth, Seattle finally got on the board on a sacrifice fly from veteran outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, called up from Triple-A earlier in the day to make his 2015 debut. Gutierrez also had a third-inning single in his first major league game since September 2013.

“All in all, it was a tough day,” McClendon said, “but there were some good things as well.”

The best thing for Kansas City might have been Duffy’s return. The lefty gave up eight hits and struck out four without issuing a walk.

“I felt like it went pretty good,” Duffy said. “I‘m pretty happy to be able to contribute for the first time in a long while.”

NOTES: Royals CF Lorenzo Cain was not in the lineup due to what manager Ned Yost called a “very slight” hamstring injury. Yost added that Cain should be back in action for Friday’s series opener in Oakland. ... To make room for LHP Danny Duffy’s return from the disabled list, the Royals optioned RHP Michael Mariot to Triple-A Omaha. ... Seattle called up OF Franklin Gutierrez, giving the 32-year-old right-handed hitter another shot after his career was nearly derailed by a series of injuries. The Mariners optioned OF James Jones to Triple-A Tacoma. ... Kansas City RHP Yordano Ventura (ulnar neuritis) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Friday. ... Both the Royals and Mariners have Thursday off. Seattle begins a 10-day trip with a three-game series that starts Friday in Anaheim.