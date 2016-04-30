Smith, Hernandez lead Mariners over Royals

SEATTLE -- Felix Hernandez turned in another quality start and Seattle Mariners teammate Seth Smith provided all the offense with a solo home run, but it was the way centerfielder Leonys Martin finished Friday’s 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals that left the lasting memory.

Martin, who was playing shallow with a runner in scoring position, chased down a long fly ball from Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, catching it on the run before crashing into the wall to clinch the victory.

”That wall is really hard,“ Martin said with a grin. ”I hit my face and chest. But I made the play, so it doesn’t matter.

Another dominating performance from Hernandez helped extend Kansas City’s losing streak to four games. Hernandez (2-2) threw 7 2/3 shutout innings and got all the offense he needed on a Smith solo home run to lead off the sixth. Seattle (12-10) had just one hit on the night.

“That one hit was all we needed,” Hernandez said.

The Royals nearly took the lead in the ninth, when Perez hit a two-out shot toward the center-field wall with a runner on first, but Martin tracked down the ball and made a running catch before slamming into the wall to finish off the win.

“I thought (Perez) might have got enough,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The centerfielder made a terrific play.”

Mariners closer Steve Cishek, who threw the pitch to Perez, was concerned from the moment it went off the bat.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Cishek said. “Obviously, it was a loud out. It sounded really good off the bat. ... When he connected, I was like: ‘Please, Lord, let that stay in the park.’ Then I saw (Martin) track it, and I could tell he had a chance. He made an awesome play.”

Hernandez allowed five hits while seeing his season ERA drop to 1.38. He walked three and struck out four while throwing 115 pitches, his highest total since August 2014.

Smith gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead, and their first hit, with a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning. Up to that point, Kansas City starter Kris Medlen had thrown five hitless innings with four walks.

Two hitters after the Smith homer, Medlen issued his fifth walk and was pulled after throwing 102 pitches.

“He did a nice job,” Yost said. “The first two innings, he was off his target and timing. In the third inning, he settled down and started making his pitches. I thought he pitched great.”

Kansas City (12-10) has lost five of six games while scoring four runs or fewer in each of the defeats. Friday marked the first time that the Royals had been shut out since April 5, when Noah Syndergaard of the Mets handed them a 2-0 loss.

Cishek came on in the ninth to earn his sixth save of the season and the 101st of his career.

Smith had the home run and a pair of walks for the Mariners. It was the 100th home run of his career.

“They’re all special,” Smith said. “Obviously that one, to be the game-winner, it’s a little more special. It’s been fun. That’s a milestone that I’ll be able to tell my kids about.”

Kansas City had six hits. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain and first baseman Eric Hosmer each had two hits for the Royals. Designated hitter Kendrys Morales went 1-for-4 and nearly had the go-ahead homer run in the top of the ninth, but his one-out shot with Hosmer on first base drifted foul.

Medlen matched Hernandez for five innings. He issued four walks over the first two innings but didn’t allow a hit through the fifth.

Medlen walked the first two batters of the game and walked two more in the second but found his control while recording 10 straight outs through the end of the fifth.

After a 1-2-3 first, Hernandez pitched out of trouble in each of the next three innings. Kansas City stranded runners at third base in the second and third innings, then Hernandez got a double play to get out of a fourth-inning jam while keeping the score at 0-0.

NOTES: Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain was back in the lineup Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s game. Cain is hitting .203 this season. ... Seattle starter Felix Hernandez was looking for his first win over the Royals since July 2012 on Friday night. ... Hernandez was seeking his 145th career win, which would match former pitcher Jamie Moyer for the most career wins in a Seattle uniform. ... Kansas City’s Friday starter, RHP Kris Medlen, had never previously faced the Mariners. ... Both teams were coming off an off day Thursday. ... Royals 1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 18 games with an infield single in the second inning.