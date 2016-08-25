Marlins, Fernandez halt Royals' nine-game win streak

MIAMI -- Jose Fernandez improved his career home record to 27-2 and set a franchise record for strikeouts, leading the Miami Marlins to a 3-0 win over the hottest team in baseball, the Kansas City Royals, on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

The Royals (65-61), the reigning World Series champions, had their nine-game win streak snapped. Miami improved to 66-60.

During the game, the Marlins swung a deal to acquire Jeff Francoeur from the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins, who did not surrender any players in the trade, will have to make a move on Thursday to create roster room for the veteran outfielder. Francoeur, 32, has 160 major-league homers and will be used in a reserve role.

Fernandez (13-7) set his personal best with his 13th win. He also finished the game with 213 strikeouts this year, breaking the Marlins' previous single-season record of 209 set by Ryan Dempster in 2000.

Overall on Wednesday, Fernandez allowed six hits, two walks and no runs, striking out nine in seven innings. He threw 111 pitches, his most since May 26, and snapped a three-game losing streak.

A.J. Ramos and Fernando Rodney preserved the shutout by each pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Rodney, who earned his 25th save of the season, got help from shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who made a sensational diving catch for the first out of the ninth.

Rodney then got out of a self-created, two-out, bases-loaded jam by getting Christian Colon to line out, again to Hechavarria but more routinely this time, to end the game.

Fernandez also went 2-for-2 as a hitter, raising his batting average to .286. His one-out single in the sixth started a three-run Miami rally. Dee Gordon and Martin Prado followed with singles, and Christian Yelich, up with the bases loaded, lined a two-run single to right.

Marcell Ozuna capped the rally with a sacrifice fly, which was caught by Alex Gordon in medium-range left field. Gordon threw accurately to the plate, but Prado was able to slide away from catcher Salvador Perez's tag.

Royals right-hander Dillon Gee (5-7), who started the game with five scoreless innings, was charged with all three runs in the sixth and took the loss. He lasted just 5 1/3 innings.

NOTES: With three scoreless innings on Tuesday, making it 32 consecutive frames without allowing a run, the Royals' bullpen broke a franchise record. The previous record of 29 1/3 innings was set in 1969. ... Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna, who left Tuesday's game due to a family emergency, was back in Wednesday's lineup. Ozuna said his wife, who is six months pregnant, wasn't feeling well but is now fine. Ozuna, a first-time All-Star this year, is hitting just .205 since the break. ... LHP Braxton Garrett, Miami's first-round pick (seventh overall) this past June out of an Alabama high school, won't pitch again this year. He isn't hurt, but the Marlins are being conservative with such a young pitcher. ... Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen, on the disabled list since July 20 due to an elbow injury, threw a bullpen session on Wednesday, his first since getting hurt.