Royals blank Marlins for ninth straight win

MIAMI -- The Kansas City Royals are the hottest team in baseball, and they proved it again on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

Lorenzo Cain's sixth-inning RBI single broke up a scoreless duel as the Kansas City Royals won their ninth game in a row with a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Timely hitting, stellar pitching from the rotation and the bullpen and outstanding defense -- it's all coming together for the reigning World Series champs.

"We're playing like the team that we are," said Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura, who earned the win. "We're going to keep going."

The Royals got their only run when Paulo Orlando led off the sixth with a four-pitch walk. He stole second and scored when Cain drilled a 3-0 pitch to center.

Kansas City (65-60) won 14 of its past 16 games. The Royals are one win away this weekend from winning their sixth straight series.

The Marlins (65-60), who entered Tuesday fresh off a road sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates, may have other concerns despite this loss.

Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna, a first-time All-Star this year who is hitting .277 with 21 doubles, five triples, 22 homers and 64 RBIs, left the game in the seventh inning due to a family emergency.

Ozuna's exit happened shortly after he hit a leadoff double in the sixth but was stranded.

"He just had a little family emergency," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "It's a personal thing. If he wants to talk about it tomorrow, I will let him. It's something that was going on. We'll know more tomorrow."

Ventura (9-9), who hit 100 mph with his fastball on Tuesday, struck out six in six innings, allowing six hits and one walk. The Royals have won the past five games he has started.

After Ventura exited with a 1-0 lead, the Royals bullpen went to work, getting scoreless innings from Matt Strahm, Joakim Soria and Kelvin Herrera, who picked up his eighth consecutive save.

Herrera, filling in for injured closer Wade Davis, has retired 17 consecutive batters and has lowered his ERA to 1.91.

Miami starter Andrew Cashner (4-10), who was acquired on July 31 in a trade with the San Diego Padres, has yet to earn a win with the Marlins. He pitched well, however, allowing four hits, two walks and one run in six innings, striking out four.

"His slider was really good," Royals manager Ned Yost said when asked why his team had trouble scoring off of Cashner. "That was the issue."

Mattingly and Miami's trainer came out to check on Cashner in the sixth after the pitcher developed a blister. Mattingly said these types of blisters happen all the time, and Cashner agreed.

"I had a blister pop up in Cincinnati (for his last start)," Cashner said. "I've been trying to manage it. Tonight was worse than it's been, but I found a way to get it done."

Cashner indeed "got it done" in terms of a solid start, but he got no run support as the Marlins, who are missing a combined 40 homers between injured sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour, couldn't get the clutch hit they needed.

Miami's biggest chance came in the third, when Ozuna had a bases-loaded opportunity with two outs. But Ozuna hit a fly out to right.

The Marlins finished the game 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

"We got shut out," Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich said. "We didn't do a good job."

NOTES: Miami claimed OF Oswaldo Arcia off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, moved 1B Justin Bour (ankle) to the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 3, and put INF Derek Dietrich (knee) on the 15-day DL retroactive to August 19. ... Arcia, 25, who was Miami's only reserve left-handed hitter on Tuesday, is a native of Venezuela who is playing for his first NL team. He spent his first three years with the Minnesota Twins. This year, he has suited up for the Twins, Rays and Marlins. He went 0-for-1 on Tuesday as a pinch-hitter. ... Royals RHP Dillon Gee, who starts on Wednesday against Miami, is coming off his best start of the year, allowing just one run in seven innings. ... The Marlins will counter with RHP Jose Fernandez, a slumping All-Star who has a 6.00 ERA since July 28 and has lost his past three decisions. ... This was the first game between Miami and Kansas City since the Marlins took two out of three from the Royals three years ago.