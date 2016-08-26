Dyson, Royals top Marlins to keep rolling

MIAMI -- Kansas City Royals center fielder Jarrod Dyson did his best Usain Bolt impersonation by sprinting full speed at Marlins Park.

Except that at the end of Dyson's run of about 100 feet, there was a wall, not tape, and there was also a baseball to catch.

Dyson scaled that wall, caught that ball and left his imprint on what turned into the Royals' 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

"He had perfect timing," Kansas City right fielder Lorenzo Cain said of Dyson's catch, which robbed Christian Yelich of a home run at the 407-foot sign.

"For (Dyson) to turn it on to another gear, run to the wall and make a play like that is very tough. He's definitely going to be on ESPN tonight."

Royals starter Edinson Volquez (10-10), who earned the win after posting a 7.16 ERA in his past five starts, was also impressed with Dyson.

"Wow, what a play," said Volquez, who pitched five innings and allowed two runs, none earned. "That's probably the best play anybody has ever made for me in my entire career."

Defense was the story of the night as the game featured six errors - three by each team - but also two spectacular defensive plays by Kansas City in the first inning.

Before Dyson made his play, Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi ranged far to his right to throw out fleet leadoff batter Dee Gordon at first on a backhand play.

"I thought that was an incredible play," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "Obviously, Dee can really run, and (Mondesi) makes that play. The ball is almost out of his hand as he catches it."

The game's offensive star was Alcides Escobar, who homered and hit the go-ahead double in the sixth inning.

The Royals (66-61) have won 10 of their past 11 games and have also claimed their sixth straight series win. Miami (66-61) lost two out of three games in this series.

Tom Koehler (9-9) took the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, in six innings. He cooled off after posting a 1.62 ERA in his past six starts.

Koehler, asked about the Dyson catch, had praise for the Royals player.

"That may have been the best catch I've ever seen in person," Koehler said.

The Royals bullpen ran their franchise record of consecutive scoreless innings to 38 2/3. Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth to earn his ninth save of the season.

Herrera, filling in for injured closer Wade Davis, has retired 20 straight batters dating to Aug. 10. Herrera closed the game by striking out Marcell Ozuna, who was caught looking at a 3-2 pitch.

Kansas City opened the scoring in the third inning in a rally that started with Cheslor Cuthbert's one-out double. With two outs, Miami intentionally walked clean-up batter Eric Hosmer. But Salvador Perez wrecked that strategy, cracking an RBI double that hit off the chalk down the left-field line.

The Royals increased their lead to 2-0 when Escobar led off the fourth with his homer to left-center. Escobar hit a 91-mph fastball from Koehler, sending a high drive that resulted in his third homer of the season.

Miami tied the score 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth. After Ozuna singled and J.T. Realmuto was hit by a pitch, both runners moved up a base on a groundout by Ichiro Suzuki. With two outs, the Royals nearly got out of the jam when Cuthberth made a diving stop at third, but his wild throw to first allowed both runners to score.

Kansas City took the lead for good in the sixth. Alex Gordon hit an infield single and took second on second baseman Dee Gordon's throwing error. Gordon scored on Escobar's double. Escobar took third on a passed ball by Realmuto and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kendrys Morales.

The Royals closed the scoring in the ninth inning. Mondesi drew a leadoff walk, stole second, swiped third and scored when Realmuto's throw sailed into left field for an error.

Miami stranded 11 runners, and that proved crucial.

Yelich, though, blamed the Marlins big ball park for the fact that he got robbed of a home run.

"I didn't get enough of it, and he made a great play," Yelich said of Dyson. "But we play in the worst hitters' park."

NOTES: Royals RHP Wade Davis, who had 21 saves in 23 chances before going on the disabled list July 27 with a right flexor injury, pitched one scoreless rehab inning in the Arizona Rookie League. ... Royals LHP Mike Minor has been shut down at Triple-A Omaha after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired left shoulder. ... Royals RHP Kris Medlen, out since May 11 (rotator cuff tendinitis), allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings in a rehab outing at Omaha. ... Marlins OF Jeff Francoeur joined the team after being acquired from the Atlanta Braves and went 1-for-1 with an infield single. Miami made room by designating OF Oswaldo Arcia for assignment. ... Miami sent minor-league C Matt Foley to Atlanta. ... The Royals start a three-game series at the Boston Red Sox on Friday. ... Miami plays host to the San Diego Padres on Friday, opening a weekend series. The Padres will start former Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart.