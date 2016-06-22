Preview: Royals at Mets

The New York Mets are banking that the extra day of rest was beneficial for hard-throwing right-hander Noah Syndergaard as they vie for an abbreviated two-game sweep of the visiting Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon. Forced into action after Bartolo Colon exited following one batter with a right thumb contusion, the Mets' bullpen worked 8 2/3 strong innings in a 2-1 triumph on Tuesday.

Yoenis Cespedes belted his second homer in three outings in the series opener and Asdrubal Cabrera also went deep, but the former is 0-for-5 with two strikeouts versus Wednesday starter Danny Duffy while the latter is 4-for-10. While New York was able to snap a three-game skid with just its third win in nine outings, Kansas City's road woes continued as it has dropped 10 of its last 12 away from Kauffman Stadium and fell to 13-24 on the road this season. Brett Eibner had an RBI single to drive in his fifth run in as many games since returning from the disabled list. Alcides Escobar has five hits in his last three contests and will face a familiar face in Syndergaard, who famously brushed him back on his first pitch of Game 3 of the 2015 World Series.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-1, 3.17 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (7-2, 1.91)

Duffy has posted a 2-1 mark and a 3.25 ERA in seven starts since moving from the bullpen. The 27-year-old was done in by the home-run ball on Thursday as he surrendered three solo shots in five innings of a no-decision versus Detroit. Duffy pitched well in a relief appearance versus the Mets on April 5, allowing one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Syndergaard recorded New York's lone win versus Kansas City in the Fall Classic with a six-inning effort in Game 3. The 23-year-old fireballer also gained a small measure of revenge against the Royals after collecting nine strikeouts over six dominating innings in a 2-0 triumph during the second game of the season. Syndergaard has 11 quality starts this season and permitted just 18 earned runs in 85 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York LH Jerry Blevins, who struck out one in one inning in the series opener, has recorded 20 consecutive scoreless appearances this season.

2. Kansas City RH Paulo Orlando is 13-for-24 with three RBIs and three runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Mets RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to visit team doctors Wednesday after developing soreness in his right elbow.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Royals 1