Preview: Royals at Orioles

The Kansas City Royals’ scouting report for their weekend series in Baltimore probably boils down to one main objective: Beware Nelson Cruz. The hot-hitting outfielder leads the Orioles into Friday’s series opener against the Royals having enjoyed one of the best three-game stretches of his career. Cruz victimized the Toronto Blue Jays for three home runs and 10 RBIs in the set, helping Baltimore take two of three thanks to an 11-4 drubbing Thursday night.

Cruz will get his first look at Kansas City right-hander Yordano Ventura, who opened the season looking like a future star but suffered a setback in his previous outing. He’ll look to get the Royals back on track after Thursday’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Indians knocked them back below the .500 mark. The Orioles counter with struggling veteran Ubaldo Jimenez, who is still looking for his first win in a Baltimore uniform.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSKC (Kansas City), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (1-1, 2.65 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (0-3, 6.75)

Ventura flashed his immense potential over his first two starts of the season, limiting the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays to a combined one earned run on six hits over 13 sensational innings. The good times didn’t carry over into his third outing, as he was charged with four runs on six hits with four walks over four shaky innings in a loss to Minnesota. Control has been an issue in back-to-back starts, as Ventura has issued seven walks in his last 11 innings.

Jimenez was brought in to help anchor a young pitching staff, but the 30-year-old Dominican Republic native has not exactly been a stabilizing force so far. He hasn’t lasted more than 5 1/3 innings in any of his previous three outings and settled for a no-decision last time out after surrendering three runs on four hits while walking three. Jimenez is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA in nine career starts against Kansas City, including a seven-inning win in their last encounter.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cruz has nine home runs and 27 RBIs in 141 at-bats against the Royals.

2. Kansas City has won 10 of its last 14 games against the American League East.

3. Jimenez has surrendered five home runs through four starts; he permitted just one over his final 12 appearances of 2013.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Orioles 3