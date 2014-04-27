Preview: Royals at Orioles

Baltimore’s Nick Markakis didn’t let a rare start at first base affect his game and he’ll feel a little more comfortable if he plays there Sunday when the Orioles host the Kansas City Royals in their three-game series finale. Markakis, who was moved from right field to first in place of the injured Chris Davis, was flawless in the field and had two hits, including a walk-off single in 10th inning Saturday as Baltimore snapped a four-game losing streak to Kansas City with a 3-2 victory. Davis left Friday’s game with a left oblique strain and missed Saturday’s contest, and said he hopes to avoid the disabled list as the Orioles await results of his MRI.

The Orioles called up infielder Jemile Weeks from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday to help replace Davis and he provided a spark with two hits, and also contributed a sacrifice bunt during Baltimore’s winning rally which was aided by pitcher Danny Duffy’s two throwing errors. The Royals continued a unique trend as they are 0-12 when scoring three or fewer runs this season and 11-0 when scoring four or more. Kansas City’s James Shields makes his fourth straight start on the road - where he’s won 11 of his last 12 decisions - and opposes Miguel Gonzalez, who has a 2.41 ERA in his last three turns.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, MASN, WJZ (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (2-2, 1.91 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (1-1, 5.40)

Shields is 12-4 with a 2.07 ERA in 22 road starts since joining Kansas City to begin the 2013 season after an 8-2 victory at Cleveland on Tuesday when he struck out nine in six innings. The 32-year-old Newhall, Calif., native struck out 12 in his previous start - a 5-1 victory at Houston on April 17 - and has 35 in 33 innings while sporting a 1.00 WHIP. Shields is 9-7 with a 3.55 ERA in 24 starts against Baltimore while having success against Nelson Cruz (3-for-14, five strikeouts).

Gonzalez earned a no-decision after striking out seven and allowing all three of his runs on a homer by Edwin Encarnacion in Baltimore’s 9-3 loss at Toronto on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Guadalajara, Mexico, native was also subject to a glove inspection at the request of Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, but no foreign substance was found. Gonzalez is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and .304 batting against average against in two starts against the Royals and has not retired Jarrod Dyson (4-for-4).

WALK-OFFS

1. Markakis played all three of his previous games at first base in 2011.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado (knee) played nine innings in the field at Single-A Frederick on Saturday and expects to do the same Sunday as he continues his rehab assignment.

3. Duffy committed the first two errors of his career after 165 2/3 miscue-free frames.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Orioles 2