Preview: Royals at Orioles

The Kansas City Royals are entering their first American League Championship Series since winning the World Series in 1985. The Baltimore Orioles, who host the Royals in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday, are back for the first time since 1997 and are searching for the franchise’s first pennant since 1983. The Orioles and Kansas City present a contrast of styles but got to the ALCS the same way – with strong starting pitching and dominant bullpen work.

Baltimore led the majors in home runs and was last in stolen bases during the regular season while Kansas City was last in home runs but sat on top in stolen bases. The Royals do all the things well that teams need to do to win without hitting home runs, including playing great defense, but started to power up in the postseason with key extra-inning blasts from Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer. Even without Manny Machado, Chris Davis and Matt Wieters in the lineup, the Orioles pounded Detroit pitching in the ALDS behind a strong series from Nelson Cruz and consistent production from Nick Markakis in the leadoff spot.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (1-0, 4.91 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (1-0, 3.60)

“Big Game” James was bailed out by his offense after allowing four runs in five innings in the wild-card game against Oakland and surrendered a pair of solo home runs before earning the win over Los Angeles in his lone ALDS start. The free agent to-be’s big-game reputation outpaces the actual results as he is 3-4 with a 4.96 ERA in eight career postseason starts, including 0-2 in the ALCS. Shields picked up a pair of wins over the Orioles earlier this season, yielding a total of five runs and 12 hits in 14 innings.

Tillman battled through five innings against Detroit in Game 1 of the ALDS and held the Tigers to a pair of solo home runs in earning the win. The 26-year-old completed seven innings only once in his last seven starts but issued only one walk against Detroit while striking out six. Tillman had no trouble going deep into the game against the Royals on May 16, when he tossed a five-hit shutout.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cruz owns 16 career postseason home runs, including eight in 12 ALCS games.

2. Kansas City DH Billy Butler went 0-for-9 with three walks in the ALDS.

3. Baltimore LHP Andrew Miller totaled 3 1/3 hitless innings in the ALDS.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Royals 3