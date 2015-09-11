Preview: Royals at Orioles

The Kansas City Royals are in little danger of surrendering their spot atop the American League Central but have not looked playoff-ready of late. The Royals will try to get things turned around when they visit the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

Kansas City has dropped five of its last six games after falling 3-2 in 12 innings to Minnesota on Wednesday, but did show some small signs of improvement. While the offense remains in a collective slump, the pitching staff allowed a total of five runs in 21 innings over the last two games after surrendering an average of 7.8 in the previous four contests. The Orioles played their way out of wild-card contention with losses in 15 of 18 but proved they could still function as a thorn in the side of potential playoff teams by winning the last two of a three-game set at the New York Yankees this week. Danny Duffy will try to bounce back from a loss when he takes the mound for Kansas City on Friday opposite Mike Wright.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (7-7, 4.17 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (2-4, 5.19)

Duffy completed seven innings for the first time since Aug. 4 on Sunday but allowed four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks to suffer the loss against the Chicago White Sox. The 26-year-old surrendered a pair of home runs in that outing and a total of three in his last two starts after keeping the ball in the yard in five straight turns. Duffy yielded two runs on five hits and a pair of walks over 5 2/3 innings to beat Baltimore on Aug. 25.

Wright (calf) came off the disabled list and started on short rest at Toronto on Saturday after making a rehab start four days earlier. The 25-year-old was limited to four innings and was reached for three runs on seven hits and a walk to absorb the loss. Wright is making his first career appearance against Kansas City and is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA at home in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals are beginning a stretch of 17 of 23 on the road to close the regular season.

2. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis is 12-for-27 with six homers and 12 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon (groin) is 10-for-22 in seven games since coming off the DL.

PREDICTION: Royals 8, Orioles 4