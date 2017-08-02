Preview: Royals at Orioles

The Kansas City Royals came into Baltimore with tons of momentum poised to make a run at first place in the American League Central, but they've suddenly hit a rough patch. The Royals will try to find some offense and avoid a sweep when they visit the Orioles for the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday.

Kansas City won 10 of 11 before coming to Baltimore and averaged 7.3 runs in that span, including a pair of 16-run explosions. The Royals are watching that offense disappear against an Orioles pitching staff that entered Tuesday ranked last in the AL with a 5.07 ERA, and they stand two games behind the first-place Cleveland Indians in the AL Central. Baltimore won its last four contests to move within two games of .500 and close within 3 1/2 games of the Royals for the second AL wild card spot, holding Kansas City to a total of three runs in the last two outings. The Orioles will try to keep the hot starts going when they welcome Jeremy Hellickson to the rotation on Wednesday while the Royals counter with All-Star lefty Jason Vargas.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, MASN 2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (13-4, 3.00 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Jeremy Hellickson (6-5, 4.73)

Vargas was lit up for six runs in 2 2/3 innings against Detroit in his first start after the All-Star break but was much better in his last two turns, allowing a total of three runs in 11 innings. The California native kept the ball in the park at Boston on Friday after surrendering six homers in his previous three turns. Vargas is seeing Baltimore for the first time this season and is 6-2 with a 3.35 ERA in nine road starts.

Hellickson is the kind of veteran the Orioles hope can stabilize the back end of the rotation, but he was smacked around for six runs and seven hits in five innings in his Philadelphia finale against Milwaukee on July 22. The 30-year-old surrendered 22 home runs in 112 1/3 innings for the Phillies, three shy of tying his career high. Hellickson is 3-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine career games - eight starts - at Camden Yards.

Walk-Offs

1. Royals INF Cheslor Cuthbert (wrist) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado is 8-for-13 with five doubles in the last three games.

3. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer hit safely in the last seven games and is 14-for-30 in that span.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Orioles 2