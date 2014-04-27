Orioles 3, Royals 2 (10): Nick Markakis flipped a walk-off single just inside the left field line with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th inning as Baltimore snapped a four-game slide against Kansas City.

Danny Duffy (1-1) hit Jonathan Schoop, threw wild to second on David Lough’s sacrifice bunt and his errant throw to first on Jemile Weeks’ sacrifice bunt loaded the bases before Markakis delivered after Nelson Cruz struck out against Louis Coleman. Zach Britton (3-0) recorded the final out in the top of the 10th to earn the victory.

Markakis drove in two runs, Adam Jones knocked in one and Weeks, playing his first game with the Orioles since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, had two hits. Wei-Yin Chen yielded two runs and nine hits while striking out six in seven innings.

Eric Hosmer and Justin Maxwell each drove in a run, Salvador Perez recorded three hits and Norichika Aoki added two for the Royals (11-12), who fell to 0-12 when scoring three or fewer runs this season. Kansas City’s Jeremy Guthrie allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings.

Baltimore took a 2-0 lead in the first on Markakis’ RBI single and Jones’ run-scoring fielder’s choice. Kansas City cut the deficit in half in the third as Alcides Escobar doubled with one out and scored on Hosmer’s two-base hit with two out, and tied it in the sixth on Maxwell’s two-out bloop single to center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baltimore 1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) did not play as the Orioles await results of an MRI, but Davis said he felt better after leaving Friday’s game and hopes to avoid the disabled list. ... Baltimore’s Manny Machado continued his rehab assignment at Class A Frederick by playing nine innings at third base Saturday and told reporters it “felt good to be out there playing in the field.” He is expected to play the entire game in the field again for Frederick on Sunday. ... Duffy had not committed an error in his career, spanning 165 2/3 innings.