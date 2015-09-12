Orioles 14, Royals 8

BALTIMORE -- Nolan Reimold and Steve Clevenger both hit grand slams, and Manny Machado added a solo shot in a 10-run eighth inning that carried the Baltimore Orioles to a 14-8 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Kansas City took an early 3-0 lead and tried to hold on as Baltimore cut the lead to one three different times before the Orioles turned it around in that eighth. They loaded the bases with one out before left fielder Reimold crushed a 2-0 pitch from right-hander Kelvin Herrera (4-3), knocking it high off the left-field foul pole for an 8-6 lead.

Machado followed with his homer. Center fielder Adam Jones singled before Herrera infuriated the Orioles by drilling designated hitter Chris Davis in the back. Manager Buck Showalter got tossed, but the Orioles didn’t miss a beat as first baseman Steve Pearce doubled in another run.

Two batters later, Clevenger crushed his grand slam to right off right-hander Joba Chamberlain to stretch the lead to 14-6. The Orioles (68-72) scored the 10 runs on seven hits in the inning, led by those three homers.

The Royals (83-57) kept the lead for most of the game thanks to their power. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain hit a pair of solo homers, and right fielder Alex Rios hit another one.

The Royals used seven pitchers overall and now have lost six of their last seven.

Kansas City starter Danny Duffy needed 101 pitches to get through five innings but the Royals had a 3-2 lead when the left-hander came out before the sixth.

The Royals kept answering when the Orioles scored, and catcher Salvador Perez’s RBI single gave them a 6-4 lead in the top of the eighth. That’s when the Orioles turned everything around.

Orioles right-hander Mychal Givens (2-0) got the win despite giving up two runs in relief.

Cain gave the Royals an early lead when he hit a two-out solo homer to left in the first. The Orioles threatened in the bottom half as Duffy walked the first two batters but he quickly retired the next three.

Kansas City added two runs in the second. Designated hitter Kendrys Morales led off with a double and later scored on Rios’ sacrifice fly. Shortstop Alcides Escobar then made it 3-0 with a bloop RBI double to right.

Orioles right fielder Dariel Alvarez cut it to 3-1 with a lead-off homer to left-center in the third. That was both his first major league home run and RBI, and it came on an 0-1 pitch.

The Orioles then made it 3-2 an inning later when Davis led off with a double and later scored when Caleb Joseph grounded into a force play.

NOTES: Orioles CF Adam Jones returned to the lineup despite still battling a sore right shoulder. He missed the final two games of the series against the Yankees, and Thursday’s off-day gave Jones three days to rest. ... Orioles C Matt Wieters remained out for a second straight game with a nagging sore left wrist. Both he and Jones had MRIs on their injuries, and manager Buck Showalter said everything came back fine. Showalter is hoping Wieters can play in Saturday afternoon’s game. ... Manager Ned Yost confirmed before Friday’s game that the Royals flip-flopped their Saturday and Sunday pitchers. RHP Yordano Ventura now will go Saturday and RHP Johnny Cueto in Sunday night’s series finale. Yost asked Cueto which game he’d rather work and the right-hander said the night game. ... Friday’s game began a 10-game road trip for the Royals, who play 17 of their final 23 away from Kansas City.