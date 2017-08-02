Bundy, Orioles shut down Royals

BALTIMORE -- Dylan Bundy threw a career-high eight innings, allowing only one unearned run and leading the Baltimore Orioles past the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Tuesday night.

The Orioles (52-54) have won four straight and pulled to within two games of .500 for the first time since July 3.

Bundy (10-8), who was pitching on eight days of rest, matched his win total from last season. He scattered three hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Seth Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Orioles. Jonathan Schoop also had a pair of hits with an RBI and scored two runs, raising his average to .308.

Tim Beckham, who was acquired from Tampa Bay on Monday, made his Orioles debut at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with two runs. Baltimore pounded out 15 hits and went 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Salvador Perez had an RBI double off Brad Brach in the ninth for Kansas City's final run. The Royals have dropped three of four, but still hold the second wild card spot.

The Orioles took a 2-0 lead with four straight hits off Ian Kennedy (4-7) in the first. Schoop had an RBI single and Trey Mancini provided the other run with a double to left.

Kansas City pulled to within a run in the third behind Alex Gordon, who singled, stole second, took third on an error by catcher Welington Castillo and scored on a single by Whit Merrifield.

Baltimore responded in the fourth when Adam Jones' grounder went just under the glove of shortstop Alcides Escobar and drove in Smith from third.

A lead-off single by Schoop in the fifth chased Kennedy, who was charged with four runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. Left-hander Scott Alexander entered and allowed a two-run double to Smith and a single to Castillo that increased Baltimore's lead to 6-1.

NOTES: Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo (strained right ribcage) had an MRI and the results were "very positive," manager Buck Showalter said. ... Kansas City 3B Cheslor Cuthbert (wrist) went 1-for-5 with a homer in his first rehab assignment for Triple-A Omaha since July 25. He had been shut down after fouling a ball off his foot. ... Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist fracture) could rejoin the active roster Aug. 18 and will resume his role as the everyday shortstop, Showalter said. ... To make room for Beckham, Baltimore designated 2B Johnny Giavotella for assignment.