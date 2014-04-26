Ventura, Royals shut out Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Yordano Ventura gave the Royals plenty of pitching while Billy Butler added some timely hitting, and that combination helped Kansas City shut down the Orioles Friday night.

Ventura threw eight shutout innings, and Butler broke out of a recent slump with two hits and two RBIs as the Kansas City Royals scored a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Ventura (2-1), a hard-throwing 22-year-old right-hander, scattered seven hits over the eight innings and worked his way out of a few jams in his first start against the American League East. He struck out eight and walked just two en route to his career-best eight innings.

“I think that’s as good as I’ve seen him,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He had everything going tonight. I mean good fastball, his curve ball, that was probably the most consistent curveball he’s had all year, and a great changeup. He just pitched a great game.”

The right-hander has pitched in just seven major league games but said that his command really gave him confidence in this game.

“He has been throwing a lot of strikes,” teammate Bruce Chen said while interpreting for the rookie. “His off-speed pitches have been really good, throwing in and out. It gives him a lot of confidence to pitch.”

Butler, the designated hitter, had not had a hit in nine at-bats before his RBI single in the first gave the Royals a 1-0 lead. He added an RBI double in the ninth for the final Kansas City run and finished 2-for-5 overall.

Butler’s first RBI helped the Royals score twice in the first to give Ventura a lead before he even threw a pitch, something the DH thought helped the right-hander relax a bit.

“Anytime an offense scores early for you, I think that gives a pitcher some confidence,” Butler said. “I‘m not saying that’s the reason he went out there and threw eight shutout (innings), but it gives him a little bit of leeway. When you’re not putting up runs, [pitchers] feel like they have to be perfect.”

Left fielder Alex Gordon, right fielder Nori Aoki and second baseman Omar Infante also had RBI singles. Greg Holland closed it in the ninth.

Kansas City (11-11) ended a two-game losing streak with this win. The Orioles (11-11), meanwhile, lost after winning the final two games of their series in Toronto.

Baltimore wasted several scoring chances in this game, stranding nine overall as it was blanked for the second time this season.

For the Orioles, starter Ubaldo Jimenez gave up two runs and four hits to the first eight batters but didn’t allow another hit until that seventh inning. The struggling Orioles right-hander allowed four runs overall in his six-plus innings, walked four, struck out three and saw his ERA improve slightly to 6.59 while his record slipped to 0-4.

“In the first inning, I couldn’t find the strike zone,” Jimenez said. “But I was able to step off the mound and re-group and throw strikes. I just kept throwing strikes and trying to give the team a chance to be close.”

The Royals quickly took the lead in that first inning, using back-to-back RBI singles from Butler and Gordon to go up, 2-0.

Infante started the rally against Jimenez with a one-out walk and moved to second when Eric Hosmer singled before scoring on the Butler hit. Hosmer then came in on Gordon’s single as Jimenez labored through a 26-pitch inning.

Both teams wasted good scoring chances in the second. Alcides Escobar led off for the Royals with a single, stole second and went to third on catcher Matt Wieters’ throwing error before Jimenez stranded him there by retiring the next three batters.

Ventura pulled a similar escape for Kansas City in the bottom half, setting down three straight hitters after Wieters and J.J. Hardy singled to start the inning. The right-hander did it again in the fourth, retiring the final two batters after Hardy walked with one out and Ryan Flaherty singled.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis came out after the fourth inning with a left oblique strain, and the club said he’ll be further evaluated. Davis and manager Buck Showalter both said they’ll have a better idea about the situation on Saturday.

“Tonight, when I started swinging, felt good in the cage before the game and a couple swings off of Ventura just didn’t feel good,” Davis said. “At that point, Buck kind of took it out of my hands. We’ll know more about it tomorrow. It doesn’t feel so bad right now that I can’t more or anything like that, so I think right now that we’ll just take it one day at a time.”

NOTES: The game started 55 minutes late due to a storm that swept through the area late in the afternoon. ... DH Nelson Cruz entered the game with 22 RBIs in 19 games this month, the first time he ever had 20 or more RBIs in April, although he’s done that in four other months. ... After 1B Chris Davis left (left oblique strain) before the fifth, the Orioles shifted 3B Ryan Flaherty to first, 2B Jonathan Schoop to third and put INF Steve Lombardozzi at second. ... DH Billy Butler’s first-inning RBI single for the Royals snapped an 0-for-9 skid.