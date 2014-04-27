Infante’s bat, Shields’ arm no match for Orioles

By Todd Karpovich, The Sports Xchange

BALTIMORE -- It took Kansas City second baseman Omar Infante a few seconds to remember the last time he had six RBIs in a game.

After being given a few hints, he recalled it came Sept. 6, 2013, when he was playing for Detroit and he had a career day against the Royals. On that day, the starter for Kansas City was James Shields, who also happened to be on the mound Sunday when Infante equaled that career RBI total against the Baltimore Orioles.

Infante went 2-for-3 with a homer and double and the Royals rolled to a 9-3 victory over Baltimore before an announced 38,368 at Camden Yards on Sunday.

With the victory, the Royals took the three-game series and closed out a seven-game road trip with a 3-4 record. Kansas City also improved to 12-0 on the season when scoring at least four runs or more.

“He obviously had a huge day for us today with six RBI,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said about Infante. “We knew right from the beginning of last winter that he was a guy we wanted to target. He fits our type of style of play. He’s a very consistent player. He’s a very heady player, he is tremendous offensive performer. He was definitely the star of the day today for us.”

Shields (3-2) was stellar, allowing two runs on a season-low three hits with six strikeouts and two walks over seven innings. Kansas City belted 13 hits off four Baltimore pitchers.

Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez (1-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk over six innings, which tied his longest start of the season. He also got his second quality start in five outings this season.

Nelson Cruz hit his team-leading seventh home run for the Orioles.

“I think there are a lot of positives,” Gonzalez said. “Starters are going a little deeper now. I‘m happy about that. Kind of get our relievers to get a little bit more rest and that’s our goal. And we’re gonna keep fighting and I think we’re in a good spot.”

The Royals (12-12) opened a 1-0 lead in the first when right fielder Nori Aoki led off the game with a long fly ball that fell out of the glove of Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones. He scored on a fielder’s choice by Infante. The Orioles (12-12) fell to 0-7 in games when they commit an error.

“Adam’s one of the best center fielders in the game,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “So, I‘m not going to lament that at all. He’s been a rock for us out there. You spot them, give them those type of things that they don’t earn, with Shields on the mound, that’s not a good combination.”

Kansas City increased the lead to 2-0 in third when center fielder Jarrod Dyson singled, stole second and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Infante.

Meanwhile, Shields was cruising and only ran into trouble in the fourth when his throwing error put runners on first and second with one out. However, he got shortstop J.J. Hardy to ground into a double play to end the threat. At that point, he had allowed just one ball hit out of the infield -- a routine fly ball to left by designated hitter Jemile Weeks.

Shields, however, tipped his cap to Infante, who he said was the star of the day. Last September, he only allowed two of the six RBIs to Infante, and now he is glad they are teammates.

“Omar, definitely the player of the game,” Shields said. “It all started with that first play he made barehanded. He had a great day today. Definitely carried our team. He’s going to be as consistent as it gets. I faced him last year. He’s one of those guys who is consistent day in and day out.”

A two-RBI double by Infante off Gonzalez in the fifth increased the lead to 4-0. Cruz finally answered in the sixth for Baltimore with a towering two-run homer to center that cut the margin in half. However, the Royals pulled away the following inning on a two-homer by Infante and another two-RBI double by left fielder Alex Gordon off Orioles righty Evan Meek.

Kansas City added another run in the ninth on an RBI double by Mike Moustakas off Ryan Webb.

“It was a great day for me,” Infante said. “I‘m happy because that has not happened too many times for a player. It was a great day for the team. I’ve been working hard in the cage. The last couple of days I hit a lot of fly balls. I don’t like that. I want to drive the ball.”

The Orioles also scored in the ninth on a wild pitch by Greg Holland.

Notes: Orioles 1B Chris Davis officially was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 26, with a strained left oblique. ... Baltimore RHP Bud Norris will make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates despite dealing with some tightness in his right hamstring. ... Royals SS Alcides Escobar was back in the lineup Sunday after injuring his knee the prior day when Orioles 3B Jonathan Schoop awkwardly slid into second base and landed on him. ... Kansas City played its 15th road contest of the season, tied with the Angels for the most in the American League.