Royals take Game 1 in Baltimore in extras

BALTIMORE -- The Kansas City Royals banged out three home runs, including two in extra innings, and also got a strong effort from their bullpen on Friday night, swiping a page from Baltimore’s book for a big postseason victory over the Orioles on Friday night.

Alex Gordon and Mike Moustakas homered in the top of the 10th inning as the Royals pulled out a wild 8-6 victory over the Orioles in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

“We just find ways to win ballgames,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Sometimes it’s hitting home runs. Sometimes it’s stealing bases and manufacturing runs. These guys will find a way to get it done.”

Gordon finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs after his solo homer to right off Baltimore right-hander Darren O‘Day (0-1) snapped a 5-5 tie starting the 10th. The left fielder also hit a three-run double in the third inning.

Moustakas added a two-run homer for an 8-5 lead in the 10th after left-hander Brian Matusz came in as the Royals finished with three homers overall in the 4-hour, 37-minute marathon.

The power helped Kansas City get it done on this night, but it has been showing up throughout the playoffs. Elias Sports Bureau said that the Royals now are the first team ever to hit three go-ahead homers in extra innings in one postseason.

The Royals are also the first team ever to win four extra-inning games in one postseason, improving to 4-0 in those games so far in 2014.

“We know we’re capable of hitting home runs,” Gordon said. “We didn’t do it during the regular season. This is the postseason, and we’re starting to swing the bats better now. Up and down the lineup, we’re feeling good (about) where we’re at.”

Shortstop Alcides Escobar’s third-inning solo homer was the other Kansas City blast on this night.

Right-handers Wade Davis (1-0) and Kelvin Herrera both threw two shutout innings in relief as the Royals’ bullpen allowed two runs in five innings. After the three-run 10th, right-hander Greg Holland came on and earned the save even though Baltimore scored a run on pinch-hitter Delmon Young’s RBI single.

Kansas City nearly took the lead in the ninth when Baltimore closer Zach Britton walked the first three hitters but came up empty. Britton struggled with some unusual control issues, walking three of the four batters he faced before Orioles manager Buck Showalter brought in O‘Day.

“(Britton‘s) had a great year for us and didn’t give up any runs for us tonight,” Showalter said. “I look at it as half full. Sometimes you want something too much, (and) everybody is amped up.”

The Royals were charged up early when they twice took a four-run lead, but the Orioles rallied and tied the game at 5 with a run in the sixth. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop walked to start the inning and right fielder Nick Markakis then singled.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez then appeared to have Schoop picked off second while left fielder Alejandro De Aza was trying to bunt. Schoop took off for third and Escobar’s throw hit the Oriole in the back while sliding, letting both runners be safe in a double steal.

That put runners at second and third and De Aza blooped left hander Brandon Finnegan’s pitch between the mound and second. Escobar dove but couldn’t get it, and Schoop raced home to make it 5-5.

Both starters struggled as Kansas City right-hander James Shields gave up four runs on 10 hits in five innings. Baltimore right-hander Chris Tillman lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, the big one being Gordon’s three-run double in the fourth.

Kansas City took the lead with a four-run third inning. Escobar made it 1-0 with a one-out solo homer off Tillman. The right-hander walked one and gave up two singles, the latter an infield single to designated hitter Billy Butler that loaded the bases. Gordon’s broken-bat three-run double down the right-field line gave the Royals a 4-0 lead.

“That’s part of baseball,” Gordon said. “Sometimes you don’t hit it that great and you find a hole and good things happen.”

Baltimore made it 4-1 in the bottom of that inning on center fielder Adam Jones’ RBI single. The Royals stretched the lead to 5-1 when Butler greeted right-hander Tommy Hunter with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

But the Orioles scored three in the bottom half thanks to designated hitter Nelson Cruz’s RBI double and a two-run single from third baseman Ryan Flaherty. That cut the Kansas City lead to 5-4 after five.

The Royals then kept putting the pressure on the Orioles late and finally broke through in the 10th to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

“We just want to keep finding ways to produce runs, whether it comes from the home run or whether it comes with the legs or any way we can,” first baseman Eric Hosmer said.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter said after Friday’s game that RHP Bud Norris will start Game 2. Norris started in Game 3 of the ALDS against Detroit, getting the win as the Orioles completed their three-game sweep. ... This is the first time the Royals have played in the ALCS since 1985, when they went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series in seven games. ... Royals manager Ned Yost named rookie RHP Yordano Ventura as his Game 2 starter. Ventura went 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA against Baltimore this year, giving up just two runs.