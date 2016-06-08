Orioles blow out Royals in brawl-marred affair

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles showed the Kansas City Royals plenty of punch in different ways Tuesday night.

Mark Trumbo, Chris Davis, Adam Jones and Ryan Flaherty all homered as the Baltimore Orioles handed the Kansas City Royals their sixth consecutive loss, 9-1, in a game that featured a huge fifth-inning brawl.

Trumbo finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBIs and now has a major-league-high 20 homers this season. He also hit a two-run double during a four-run first inning as the Orioles (34-23) took a lead they never lost en route to their third victory in a row and sixth in seven games.

Davis, Jones and Flaherty all added solo homers. Trumbo and Davis hit back-to-back blasts after the melee in the fifth, during which Orioles shortstop Manny Machado raced to the mound after Royals starter Yordano Ventura hit him with a pitch on the left hip/lower back.

“I‘m very proud of how our guys handle adversity,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve been on both sides of it. I think sometimes you show certain things even more when you have some things not go your way. Our guys have been good at that.”

Machado jawed at Ventura (4-4) in an earlier at-bat when he felt the Kansas City starter might have been pitching a bit too inside.

The Baltimore shortstop immediately charged the mound after being plunked during the fifth inning. He appeared to hit Ventura with his right fist, and the pitcher tackled Machado while both benches and dugouts emptied.

The umpires needed several minutes to restore order as plenty of pushing and shoving ensued. Both Machado and Ventura were ejected and probably face suspensions.

“I don’t regret anything,” Machado said. “It’s part of the game. Reactions fly. When somebody’s throwing 99 (mph pitches) at you, it’s going to hurt. You can ruin someone’s career. You don’t think in that situation. You just react to it.”

Ventura would not say he was throwing at Machado, and he was a bit surprised at the Baltimore shortstop’s reaction.

“Coming in today, my plan was fastballs inside and breaking balls down in the dirt,” Ventura said through an interpreter. “Everybody knows what kind of player he is. But one just got away, and he came at me, and I have to defend myself at that point.”

The Orioles felt that Ventura was throwing at Machado and made the situation worse by nailing him with a fastball. That was why Adam Jones applauded his teammate for taking care of his business.

“I‘m glad for Manny for defending himself,” Jones said. “(The heck with) it. Defend yourself. If somebody’s trying to hurt you maliciously, you go out there and you defend yourself.”

That incident seemed to light a fire under the Orioles. Trumbo was the next batter, and he and Davis then hit their consecutive homers off of new pitcher Chien-Ming Wang to make it 8-1. Jones homered in the sixth for a 9-1 lead.

Flaherty’s homer came off Ventura in the second.

The Royals wasted numerous early scoring chances against Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez, who ended a three-game losing streak.

Jimenez (3-6) gave up one run on nine hits in five-plus innings, escaping several jams while Kansas City (30-28) left 10 on base in the first five frames.

Overall, the Royals finished with 10 hits but stranded 13 and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

The Orioles jumped on top quickly with four runs on five hits in the bottom of the first. Jones and Hyun Soo Kim began the inning with singles before Machado added an RBI double.

Trumbo followed with a two-run double to left, and two batters later, Jonathan Schoop made it 4-0 with his RBI single.

Flaherty led off the second with his homer to deep right, giving the Orioles a 5-0 lead. He crushed a 3-2 pitch out on to Eutaw Street for his first homer this season.

The Royals scored their only run when Reymond Fuentes drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. Baltimore then added three runs after the brawl in the fifth thanks to the back-to-back homers from Trumbo (two-run) and Davis.

Despite the four Baltimore homers and the Orioles’ second straight victory over the Royals, the brawl was the biggest postgame subject of conversation.

“You know, Ventura, in Manny’s (earlier) at-bat, was pitching him in,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “Obviously, he didn’t like it. I don’t know who’s at fault there.”

NOTES: RHP Yovani Gallardo made what could be his final rehab start earlier in the day with Triple-A Norfolk. He gave up three runs and four hits in five innings. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he had not received reports on the outing yet. Gallardo could be headed for a Sunday start in Toronto. ... Orioles 3B/SS Manny Machado is the leader in the All-Star voting for third base in the results released earlier today on MLB.com. Machado is ahead of Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas, who is injured and out for the season. ... Also for the Royals, C Salvador Perez and 1B Eric Hosmer are in first place at their positions and CF Lorenzo Cain is sitting in second -- which would give him the start -- in the outfield. ... Kansas City 3B Cheslor Cuthbert was back in the lineup after leaving Monday’s game when being injured after Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop hit him with an aborted throw. Cuthbert sustained a right elbow contusion, but manager Ned Yost said before the game that he was doing fine, albeit still a bit sore.