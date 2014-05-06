Preview: Royals at Padres

The San Diego Padres look to build off two straight walk-off victories when they host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in the second of a three-game set. The Padres rallied three times to win the opener 6-5 in 12 innings Monday as Will Venable singled home a pair of runs to end it. Yasmani Grandal has recorded two of his three homers and five of his 10 RBIs in his last four games for San Diego, which stands last in the majors in runs scored.

The Royals need to turn things around after dropping five consecutive games and allowing 39 runs in the process. Kansas City owned the second-best bullpen ERA (2.55) in the majors last season, but is ranked 25th through the first five weeks of 2014 at 4.31. The Royals did get a boost Monday from the return of outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who had four hits in his first game since coming off the disabled list.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET; FSN Kansas City, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. Padres LH Robbie Erlin (1-4, 5.83)

Guthrie has gone at least six innings in his last four starts, but is 0-2 with a 4.97 ERA in that span after starting 2-0. The 35-year-old Oregon native has allowed seven homers, tied for second-most in the majors. Alexi Amarista and Grandal each has homered in their lone at-bat against Guthrie, who is 1-2 in three appearances (two starts) with a 5.29 ERA versus San Diego.

Erlin yielded three runs over 6 2/3 innings in his last start against San Francisco before suffering his fourth consecutive loss. The 23-year-old has surrendered 34 hits in 29 1/3 innings in his second major-league season while striking out 25. Erlin’s only victory this year came against an American League Central opponent when he held Cleveland to one run over six innings April 9

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals LF Alex Gordon was 0-for-6 in the series opener, but is batting .311 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs all-time in interleague games.

2. San Diego is 1,800-1,801 at home in its history, including 7-0 against Kansas City.

3. The Padres are last in the National League in homers with 18 and the Royals have a major league-low 13 blasts.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Royals 4