Preview: Royals at Phillies

After being booed off the field in their previous homestand, the Philadelphia Phillies received a more favorable reaction from the Citizens Bank Park faithful by adding to the Kansas City Royals' road woes in the opener of their three-game set Friday. Winners of four in a row and six of their last eight, the Phillies look to continue their run of good fortune on Saturday as they vie for a second straight series victory.

Philadelphia is singing a distinctly different tune since getting drastically outscored 42-9 en route to being swept at home from June 15-20 as part of a season-high nine-game losing skid. Cody Asche has turned it on since the previous homestand, going 13-for-33 with seven doubles and as many RBIs in his last nine contests - including a run-scoring double in Friday's 4-3 victory. With all due respect to the Missouri native, Kansas City's Kendrys Morales has been blistering-hot as his two-run homer Friday extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he is 17-for-28 with four blasts, nine RBIs and seven runs scored. Alcides Escobar has been pretty hot in his own right as he recorded his ninth multi-hit performance during his 12-game hitting streak for the Royals, who fell to 15-26 away from Kauffman Stadium.

TV: 5:50 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (3-1, 3.24 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (5-7, 4.45)

Duffy hopes his success in June carries over into the new month as he allowed just 13 runs in six outings (36 innings) en route to a 3-1 mark. The 27-year-old, who was named the franchise's pitcher of the month for June, matched a career high by going eight innings while permitting two runs and striking out eight in a 6-2 victory over St. Louis on Monday. Duffy has struggled to keep the ball in the park, however, surrendering 10 homers in his last seven trips to the mound.

Nola is 0-3 with a bloated 15.23 ERA in his last four starts after yielding five runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings of a no-decision versus San Francisco on Sunday. The 23-year-old hasn't escaped the fourth inning in any of his last four outings and allowed 25 runs and 32 hits in that span. Manager Pete Mackanin told reporters prior to the series opener that Saturday's start is "very important" for the struggling Nola, who will be making the 30th trip to the mound and first of his career versus Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera went deep and drove in two runs in the series opener to improve to 10-for-24 with two homers, four RBIs and seven runs scored in his last five games.

2. Kansas City C Salvador Perez is 1-for-13 with four strikeouts in his last three contests.

3. Phillies RF Peter Bourjos is riding a 10-game hitting streak while 3B Maikel Franco has recorded multi-hit performances in four of his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Phillies 2