Preview: Royals at Phillies

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost was committed to keeping designated hitter Kendrys Morales in the lineup when the team played a string of games in National League parks. The move has paid off in a big way, and the Royals will likely lean on Morales' hot bat when they play the rubber match of a three-game set in Philadelphia against the Phillies on Sunday.

Morales slugged two home runs and drove in four during Saturday's 6-2 win to even the series at a game apiece, and the veteran switch-hitter is 9-for-15 with four homers through the first four games (3-1) of the road trip through St. Louis and Philadelphia. Morales has also made Yost look good through some capable play on the field, calling his usual designated hitter "a real pleasant surprise" in right field. The winning formula will be put to the test against Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez, who made a triumphant return from the disabled list in his last time out with five scoreless innings and a win at Arizona. Center fielder Peter Bourjos has been the hot hand for Philadelphia, as he is batting .455 during his 11-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yordano Ventura (6-5, 5.00 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (6-2, 3.38)

Ventura followed up a pair of gems with a rocky outing Tuesday against St. Louis, giving up seven runs in 5 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old is 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA in four day starts and has recorded 29 strikeouts against six walks in his past six appearances overall. Ventura, who has a 4.17 ERA in 10 interleague starts, has never faced the Phillies.

Velasquez struck out seven and did not issue a walk in his solid showing Monday against the Diamondbacks. Three of his five home outings (excluding his injury-shortened outing on June 8) have also resulted in a scoreless line and he has a 1.24 ERA at Citizens Bank Park. Morales has a homer and a single in four at-bats against the 24-year-old, who gave up four runs and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings as a member of the Houston Astros in his only career start against the Royals last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals SS Alcides Escobar is batting .379 during a 13-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco has four two-hit efforts in his last five contests.

3. Phillies 1B Tommy Joseph is 0-for-15 with six strikeouts in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Phillies 4