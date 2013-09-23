LHP Danny Duffy is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday, but it appears doubtful he will make another start this year. “I haven’t played catch at all, just treatment,” Duffy said. “I do know they let me shag (in batting practice) and throw the ball in. I‘m doing everything I can to be ready.” Duffy, who had Tommy John surgery last year, went on the disabled list Sept. 17, retroactive to Sept. 8, with a left forearm strain.

RHP Yordano Ventura will make his second big-league start Monday when the Royals open a seven-game trip against the Mariners. Ventura, who is considered the Royals’ top pitching prospect, limited the Indians to one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his debut against the Indians on Tuesday in a no-decision.

LF Alex Gordon went 0-for-13 in the series with the Rangers and 3-for-26 on the six-game homestand. Gordon, however, did come up with a key play in the ninth when he threw out Alex Rios at third base when he attempted to advance on Adrian Beltre’s fly ball to left. Gordon, who has earned Gold Gloves in the past two seasons, tops American League outfielders with 16 assists.

RHP James Shields held the Rangers scoreless for eight innings in a no-decision. He allowed six hits, walked one, struck out two and had a balk before departing after 105 pitches. It was his American League-leading 26th quality start. It was the fifth time this year he has thrown at least seven scoreless innings.

RF Justin Maxwell normally does not start against right-handers, but he started Sunday against Rangers RHP Alexi Ogando. Royals manager Ned Yost explained right-handed hitters have a higher batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage off Ogando than left-handed hitters this season. That paid off in the 10th when Maxwell hit a walk-off grand slam off Joakim Soria.

