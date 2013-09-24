RHP Greg Holland overcame a shaky beginning to the 12th inning to earn his 45th save of the season, matching the club single-season record. Dan Quisenberry saved 45 games in 1983, and Jeff Montgomery tied the mark in 1993. Holland walked the first two batters he faced Monday night, but he eventually finished off the game with a controversial strikeout that left Mariners LF Michael Saunders cursing at the plate umpire. Of the record-tying save, Holland said: “Maybe it’ll sink in later, when I‘m sitting at home in the offseason.”

RHP Yordano Ventura made his second career start Monday, and he cruised into the sixth inning before tiring out. Ventura allowed just one hit before giving up a walk, a wild pitch, a single and another walk to consecutive at-bats before coming out of the game in the sixth. Ventura wound up charged with one run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Over two major league starts, Ventura has given up seven hits and two earned runs in 11 1/3 innings.

LHP Bruce Chen posted some solid outings against the Mariners over the years, and the Royals are hoping for more of the same when he takes the mound Tuesday in Seattle. Chen has a 3-1 record and 3.00 ERA against the Mariners since 2009. The 36-year-old is having one of his best seasons from a statistical standpoint, as he is 8-3 with a 3.13 ERA. He’s on pace to post his lowest ERA since 2004, when he went 2-1 with a 3.02 ERA in just eight appearances with the Orioles.

LF Alex Gordon temporarily saved the Royals on Monday night, when his 10th-inning throw gunned down Seattle’s Kyle Seager at home plate for the final out of the inning, preserving a 5-5 tie. With one out and the bases loaded, Gordon caught a fly ball from PH Endy Chavez in shallow left field and threw home. The throw took C Salvador Perez to the right of the plate but gave him enough time to make a sweeping tag that barely caught Seager just above his elbow.

RHP James Shields is not expected to miss a start despite the bruised right elbow he suffered Sunday, manager Ned Yost said. Shields took a line drive from Rangers OF David Murphy off his elbow in the third inning of Sunday’s game but did not come out. Yost said before Monday’s game that Shields is “a little bruised, a little sore, (but) he’s fine.” Shields’ next scheduled start is Friday against the White Sox.

2B Emilio Bonifacio had two crucial at-bats in the eighth and ninth innings of Monday’s game, with much different results. He delivered an RBI single in the eighth to tie the score 3-3, then came up again with two outs in the ninth and the game deadlocked 5-5. Seattle closer Danny Farquhar struck Bonifacio out to end that threat. Bonifacio ended the night 2-for-5.

OF Justin Maxwell was the hero of Sunday’s win over Texas, and his reward was supposed to be a night off Monday in Seattle. However, Maxwell, who hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Sunday’s 4-0 win, came on to pinch-hit in the eighth inning Monday, and he hit a leadoff double. He remained in the game and went 1-for-3.