LHP Chris Dwyer made his major league debut Tuesday night, when he came out of the bullpen to open the sixth inning and promptly gave up singles to the first two batters he faced. But Dwyer ended up pitching two innings of shutout ball, striking out two of the eight batters he faced.

LHP Bruce Chen pulled a Houdini act for most of his Tuesday start, working his way in and out of trouble until Seattle’s Justin Smoak finally did some damage with a three-run homer in the fifth. Chen pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. He hasn’t made it past the fifth inning in any of his past three starts.

RHP Ervin Santana has rebounded from a slow start to September, having allowed just one run off 10 hits over his past two starts. The bad news is that Santana’s next opponent, the Seattle Mariners, tagged him for four runs off seven hits over 3 1/3 innings in a Sept. 4 start. Since then, Santana has gone 1-1 with a 1.71 ERA. He is scheduled to start Wednesday night’s game in Seattle.

RHP James Shields (bruised right elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday afternoon, then told reporters he would be available for Friday night’s scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox. “Pencil me in,” Shields told MLB.com.

1B Eric Hosmer had a first-inning single to extend his hitting streak to eight games and added a single in the ninth to provide some of Kansas City’s only offense on Tuesday night. He had two of the Royals’ five hits. Hosmer is hitting .314 (11 of 35) during the hitting streak.