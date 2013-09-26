LHP Will Smith served up back-to-back homers to Seattle’s Michael Saunders and Mike Zunino in the eighth inning Wednesday. Over his past six appearances covering 4 1/3 innings, Smith allowed five runs (four earned)

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will get his final start of the season Thursday against the White Sox in Chicago. The veteran will look to add to his career-high 14 wins. Guthrie, who topped 200 innings during his last start, needs five innings to set a single-season career high. In 20 career games (18 starts) against the White Sox, Guthrie is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA.

RHP Ervin Santana walked four in six-plus innings Wednesday at Seattle. Santana finishes the season 9-10 after taking the loss. He went 5-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 15 starts on the road.

OF Alex Gordon continued his hot hitting away from Kauffman Stadium with two hits Wednesday. Gordon has hit safely in 17 consecutive road games. He has a .289 road batting average and a .247 average at home.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fourth inning single Wednesday night. Hosmer is hitting .307 (12-for-39) during that span.