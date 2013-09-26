FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 27, 2013 / 3:04 AM / 4 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Will Smith served up back-to-back homers to Seattle’s Michael Saunders and Mike Zunino in the eighth inning Wednesday. Over his past six appearances covering 4 1/3 innings, Smith allowed five runs (four earned)

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will get his final start of the season Thursday against the White Sox in Chicago. The veteran will look to add to his career-high 14 wins. Guthrie, who topped 200 innings during his last start, needs five innings to set a single-season career high. In 20 career games (18 starts) against the White Sox, Guthrie is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA.

RHP Ervin Santana walked four in six-plus innings Wednesday at Seattle. Santana finishes the season 9-10 after taking the loss. He went 5-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 15 starts on the road.

OF Alex Gordon continued his hot hitting away from Kauffman Stadium with two hits Wednesday. Gordon has hit safely in 17 consecutive road games. He has a .289 road batting average and a .247 average at home.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fourth inning single Wednesday night. Hosmer is hitting .307 (12-for-39) during that span.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.