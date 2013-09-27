OF David Lough hit a two-run home run Thursday, his first homer since July 26 (39 games). Both came against the White Sox in Chicago. In his last seven games against the White Sox, Lough is hitting .409 with a double, two homers and six RBI.

RHP Greg Holland picked up his 46th save of the season for the Royals on Thursday night and broke the team record of 45 that was set by Dan Quisenberry in 1983. Holland has allowed just four earned runs since May 30. That time frame spans 50 innings, for a minuscule 0.72 ERA, and includes 75 strikeouts.

C Salvador Perez did not start Thursday. He had gone hitless in his previous two games but had driven in 28 runs since Aug. 23 -- tied for the second-most in the majors. Perez ranks second in the American League with a blistering .370 batting average with runners in scoring position.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie started earned his career-high 15th win. Guthrie went seven innings and allowed just two runs -- on solo home runs -- in the Royals’ 3-2 victory over Chicago. He struck out four, walked one and gave up four hits. “For me, it’s a reflection on the team,” Guthrie said. “The bullpen pitched tremendous all season long, especially in games I (started), and the offense picked us up right along with the defense. Wins, for the most part, can only be attributed to the guys around you. It’s a team effort and I‘m really pleased to help the team win games and get credit for it 15 times.”

RHP James Shields is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Shields is sitting on 99 career wins and ranks first in the American League in quality starts (26) and innings pitched (221 2/3). Shields has faced the Sox in 16 starts, with a 4-4 record and a 3.97 ERA -- including 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA this year.

1B Eric Hosmer went 0-for-4 and had a nine-game hitting streak snapped in the Royals’ 3-2 win against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. The streak was tied for the longest of the season for Hosmer, who came into the game hitting .308 during the run and .337 (31-for-92) in September.

SS Pedro Ciriaco started Thursday night in a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his first appearance since Sept. 9 in Cleveland and just the third since joining the Royals, who claimed him off waivers July 16 and assigned him to Triple-A Omaha. Ciriaco went 0-for-4 while hitting second in the batting order.