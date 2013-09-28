RHP Yordano Ventura is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Ventura has yet to pick up a decision in either of his first two major league starts. He will be matched against fellow rookie RHP Erik Johnson, the Sox’s top pitching prospect.

1B Billy Butler is one of the few players with a good track record against Chicago White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs off Sale in the Royals’ 6-1 win on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, upping his career numbers against Sale to .412 with two doubles and three home runs.

INF Jamey Carroll got his 1,000th career hit in the Royals’ 6-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Carroll doubled to left field in the fourth inning. He is playing for his seventh franchise after being picked up in a trade this season.

RHP James Shields pitched seven strong innings in the Royals’ 6-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field for his 100th major league win. Shields went 10-3 with a 2.07 ERA in 18 road starts this season.

INF Emilio Bonifacio returned to the starting lineup for the Royals on Friday night in a 6-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox. Bonifacio went 2-for-4 with two RBIs off Sox ace LHP Chris Sale.

1B Eric Hosmer racked up his 60th multi-hit game of the season by going 2-for-5 in the Royals’ 6-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Hosmer came into the game tied for second in the majors with Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen.