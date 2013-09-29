FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 29, 2013 / 10:25 PM / 4 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yordano Ventura struggled in his final start of the season, lasting four innings and giving up four runs and six hits, three of which left the yard. It was the flame-throwing rookie’s third start of his career and first loss after receiving no decisions in his previous two outings. Ventura ends his inaugural season with an 0-1 record and a 3.52 ERA.

C Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 on Saturday night against the White Sox and slugged his 12th homer of the season. It was Perez’s first home run since Sept 7.

LHP Bruce Chen takes the mound in the season finale against the White Sox on Sunday. Chen is 6-5 in his career against the White Sox with a 3.71 ERA in 22 appearances (16 starts) and 111 2/3 innings pitched against them.

DH Billy Butler broke a 114 at-bat drought without a homer with a two-run shot in the sixth inning on Saturday against the White Sox. Butler has five hits in the series, including his 27th double and 14th home run of the season.

3B Mike Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk on Saturday night. After suffering through a 3-for-25 slump, Moustakas has rebounded in the first two games of the series against the Chicago White Sox with three hits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.