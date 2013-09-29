RHP Yordano Ventura struggled in his final start of the season, lasting four innings and giving up four runs and six hits, three of which left the yard. It was the flame-throwing rookie’s third start of his career and first loss after receiving no decisions in his previous two outings. Ventura ends his inaugural season with an 0-1 record and a 3.52 ERA.

C Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 on Saturday night against the White Sox and slugged his 12th homer of the season. It was Perez’s first home run since Sept 7.

LHP Bruce Chen takes the mound in the season finale against the White Sox on Sunday. Chen is 6-5 in his career against the White Sox with a 3.71 ERA in 22 appearances (16 starts) and 111 2/3 innings pitched against them.

DH Billy Butler broke a 114 at-bat drought without a homer with a two-run shot in the sixth inning on Saturday against the White Sox. Butler has five hits in the series, including his 27th double and 14th home run of the season.

3B Mike Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk on Saturday night. After suffering through a 3-for-25 slump, Moustakas has rebounded in the first two games of the series against the Chicago White Sox with three hits.