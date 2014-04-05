RHP Greg Holland worked a perfect ninth on Friday against the White Sox, striking out two, for his first save of the season. Holland logged a franchise-record 57 saves last year. He is 5-1 with a 1.31 ERA with 15 saves in 31 career appearances against the White Sox.

RHP Yordano Ventura has been pushed back to Tuesday in the Royals’ rotation after his start on Thursday was rained out in Detroit. He is in the bullpen on Friday and Saturday. “I’d like to get him in at least one inning the next two days and maybe two (innings) if one game, but we’ll just see how it goes,” Yost said. “If not, he’ll throw a side on Sunday and be ready to go on Tuesday.”

C Salvador Perez was credited with his first career steal in the eighth inning of his 256th career game. He has the same number of steals this season as OF Jarrod Dyson, who stole his first base of the year in the same inning.

2B Omar Infante, who played sparingly in spring training because of a bone spur in his right elbow, went 3-for-5 against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Manager Ned Yost sees no need to rest him because of the elbow. “He’s going to be every day right now because we have off-days built in, in April four of them,” Yost said. “He feels great. He hasn’t had any issues with it. This thing will flare up from time to time, but the (cortisone) injection he had a couple of weeks ago has done its job. It’s calmed everything down. He feels good when he’s swinging and throwing.”

3B Mike Moustakas and SS Alcides Escobar are a combined 0-for-23 in the first three games. Each has drawn one walk. Moustakas is trying to bounce back from a .233 batting average last season, and Escobar hit .234 with a .259 on-base percentage and a .300 slugging percentage. Escobar’s .559 OPS was the worst in the majors last year among qualifiers for the batting title.