Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
April 8, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Tim Collins faced four White Sox batters in the ninth inning Sunday and retired only one, giving up three runs, a hit and two walks. Manager Ned Yost acknowledged there is a slight concern about Collins’ command or lack of it, but that Collins had that problem last season and worked out of it.

RHP James Shields has a 2.72 ERA in his two starts, yet his record is 0-1. Through 13 1/3 innings, the Royals ace has nine strikeouts while walking just one and allowing 10 hits.

3B Mike Moustakas, who was hitless in 15 at-bats through the first four games, was held out of the lineup Sunday. “He’s pressing a little bit,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

SS Alcides Escobar singled in the eighth inning for his first hit of the season in his 17th at-bat. Escobar’s .579 OPS was the worst in the majors last season for an everyday player.

