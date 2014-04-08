LHP Tim Collins, who retired only one of the four batters he faced Sunday and walked two, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to a left flexor strain. He reported to the training staff after Sunday’s game that he had some stiffness and soreness in his elbow. “They gave him an MRI today,” manager Ned Yost said. “He has some inflammation in that elbow. We’re going to shut him down for four or five days and go from there. The MRI came back clean. Everything looked good, just some minor inflammation. Hopefully, it’s not going to be more than a 15-day ordeal.”

RHP Louis Coleman, who began the season on the disabled list with a bone contusion and sprained middle finger on his pitching hand, arrived Monday at Kauffman Stadium and threw a mild bullpen session. He said the finger was OK after throwing 12 to 15 pitches on the side. He previous was throwing at the Royals’ complex in Surprise, Ariz. Coleman could be activated Tuesday, the first day he is eligible to come off the DL. “He’s coming along good,” manager Ned Yost said. “We brought him in to throw a light side. We’ll evaluate how he feels and go from there.”

LHP Donnie Joseph, who made his major league debut with six appearances and 5 2/3 scoreless innings last season, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. “We like Donnie Joseph a lot as a left-on-left guy,” manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Michael Mariot, who was drafted in the eighth round in 2010 out of Nebraska, was called up from Triple-A Omaha. Mariot has never pitched in the majors. “I’ve liked Mariot since I saw him last spring,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He did a great job in spring training with us. He closed a lot of ballgames out in major league spring training. He has a good fastball, a good slider. He was never intimated by the situation.”

2B Omar Infante left the game in the seventh inning after being hit in the jaw by a pitch from Rays RHP Heath Bell on Monday night. He received stitches to close a cut, and tests were being conducted to determine if he sustained a broken jaw. There also was concern that Infante could have suffered a concussion. Manager Ned Yost said the team could get by for a couple of days with INF Danny Valencia at second base, but if Infante is to miss more time than that, the Royals would likely have to call up another infielder. Valencia is the Royals only backup infielder.

LHP Francisley Bueno was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a sprained left little finger. “He reached out on a ball (Sunday) that I think Omar (Infante) ended up catching,” manager Ned Yost said. “He ended up spraining his pinkie finger on his throwing hand. It makes it very difficult to grip a baseball. It’s probably a five- or six-day injury, but it’s too tough early in the season to go short in the ‘pen.”