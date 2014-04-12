RHP Michael Mariot made his Major League debut Friday, entering the game at the start of the sixth inning. Mariot tossed two innings Friday, allowing two runs on two hits. He also walked two and struck out two.

2B Omar Infante returned to the lineup Friday after being hit in the jaw by a pitch April 7. He missed two games, but batted second and singled in his first at-bat, extending his hit streak to six games. He is hitting .409 over that streak with an RBI and a walk.

3B Mike Moustakas, who entered Friday 1-for-26 at the plate this season, had a double and single and went 2-for-4, raising his batting average 62 points.

SS Alcides Escobar’s error in the eighth inning snapped a 33-game errorless streak dating back to last August 31.